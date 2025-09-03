Five habits of highly secure development teams

In this Help Net Security video, Brendon Collins, Principal Consultant at Optiv, explores how organizations can embed security and privacy into the software development lifecycle (SDLC) from the very start.

He outlines five proactive principles, including default-deny architecture, privacy in the definition of done, privacy threat modeling, infrastructure-as-code scanning, and CI/CD security gates, showing how teams can innovate quickly while reducing risk and protecting users. The goal is to build a culture of security by design that empowers developers to move fast with confidence.