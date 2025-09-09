Cybersecurity jobs available right now: September 9, 2025

Analyst, Cybersecurity DFIR

ICE | Singapore | On-site – View job details

As an Analyst, Cybersecurity DFIR, you will review and triage user-reported emails to identify phishing, malware, and other threats, taking containment actions and supporting eradication efforts. You will analyze DLP alerts for potential data exfiltration, monitor security tools for signs of compromise, and help tune detection rules to reduce false positives and improve alert accuracy.

CISO

SHVA | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a CISO, you will own the company’s information security strategy, protect corporate assets, and manage cyber risks. You will lead and develop the security team, oversee architects, GRC, and SOC functions, and continuously assess and manage risks. You will also create and maintain security policies and procedures, ensuring they remain effective and up to date.

Cloud Security Engineer

Coca Cola | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will develop and enforce security architectures and practices across Azure environments. You will manage roles, permissions, and policies to ensure least privilege access, implement secure encryption for data at rest, in transit, and in use, and oversee encryption key management. You will also analyze threats and vulnerabilities in cloud systems and design countermeasures to mitigate risks.

Consultant, Offensive Security, L2.2

Kroll | United Kingdom | Remote – No longer accepting applications

As a Consultant, Offensive Security, L2.2, you will deliver projects for clients across Europe and North America, performing web application, API, mobile, and infrastructure penetration tests. You will draft reports based on assessment results, respond to client inquiries, and contribute to the refinement and improvement of security assessments.

Cyber Security Engineer

The Institute of Cancer Research | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will identify system and network weaknesses through vulnerability assessments and penetration testing, ensure systems are updated with the latest security patches, and monitor for suspicious activity. You will respond to security incidents by analyzing logs, investigating alerts, and containing breaches.

Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst

Check Point Software | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will assess customer needs and PIRs, configure tailored environments in the ERM intelligence platform, and provide ongoing tuning and training support. You will monitor and analyze threats or digital exposure issues to deliver actionable intelligence reports, while investigating sources, threat actors, tools, and techniques.

Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst

Bosch | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will identify, analyze, and track threat actor TTPs and IOCs using prioritization frameworks and continuous threat monitoring. You will investigate complex threat data to provide situational awareness, quantify trends, support investigations, and enhance detection and response. You will also perform in-depth technical analysis to support threat hunting and identify potential intrusions in Bosch networks and systems.

Cybersecurity Engineer

Central Transport | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will onfigure, maintain, and manage security tools, including firewalls, SIEM, DLP, email, and endpoint protection. You will plan and implement network segmentation policies to enhance security and optimize performance, conduct regular vulnerability assessments with remediation recommendations, and develop and maintain security policies, procedures, and documentation.

Cybersecurity Manager

Inception | UAE | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Manager, you will will lead the development and improvement of the organization’s cybersecurity strategy, policies, and procedures. You will also manage Azure cloud security operations, leveraging native tools, automation, and scripting to strengthen security and efficiency.

Deputy CISO

United States Holocaust Memorial Museum | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Deputy CISO, you will design, implement, and manage the IT security program for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, protecting its systems and data. You will oversee the security incident response program, implement technical controls, and promote IT security throughout the system development life cycle by advising on security issues and new technologies.

Industrial Cybersecurity Officer for Battery Storage Systems

Siemens Energy | Germany | On-site – View job details

As an Industrial Cybersecurity Officer for Battery Storage Systems, you will advise and support global R&D and project teams in designing and implementing cost-effective cybersecurity architectures and technologies. You will also engage with leadership to understand regulatory requirements, market demands, and customer needs for products, solutions, services, and the Battery Storage factory.

Lead OT Cyber Security Engineer

Wood | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Lead OT Cyber Security Engineer, you will advise clients on developing and implementing cybersecurity solutions for industrial control systems in the energy and materials industry. You will conduct gap assessments using NIST, ISO 27001, or ISA/IEC 62443 frameworks, guide clients on OT cybersecurity resilience roadmaps, and support growth and delivery of industrial cybersecurity and digital solutions projects.

Linux Cryptography and Security Engineer

Canonical | EMEA | Remote – View job details

As a Linux Cryptography and Security Engineer, you will enhance cryptographic components such as OpenSSL, Libgcrypt, and GnuTLS to meet FIPS and CC certification requirements. You will collaborate with security consultants to validate kernel and crypto modules, work with partners to develop hardening benchmarks and automation for Ubuntu, and contribute to mainline and upstream projects to deliver solutions that benefit the community.

Manager – Attack Surface Reduction

Rockwell Automation | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Manager – Attack Surface Reduction, you will oversee the end-to-end vulnerability management lifecycle, including scanning, evaluation, remediation tracking, and reporting. Manage internal and external penetration testing engagements, ensuring scope, execution, and remediation are aligned with business risk. Design and maintain dashboards and indicators that communicate risk posture, remediation progress, and testing outcomes to both technical and executive audiences.

NAS Cybersecurity Engineer

Thales | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a NAS Cybersecurity Engineer, you will define security requirements for solution components, establish verification criteria, and support risk assessments to identify threats and vulnerabilities. You will assist in developing compliant technical solutions, ensure design and development processes meet security standards, and participate in solution integration, performing analyses and tests to verify security requirements are met.

OT Cyber Security Specialist

Orica | Philippines | Hybrid – View job details

As an OT Cyber Security Specialist, you will drive the OT Cyber Security Roadmap by identifying solutions tailored to manufacturing, supporting site-based OT engineers, and tracking key cyber risk indicators. You will monitor and report on site progress, assist in deploying security tools, investigate vulnerabilities, and support incident response efforts.

Security Engineer

AWS | Ireland | Remote – View job details

As a Security Engineer, you will lead incident triage and response, assess impacts on AWS systems and customers, and coordinate with service teams for rapid remediation. You will monitor alerts and logs for threats, conduct post-incident analyses, and contribute to lessons-learned documentation.

Senior AI Security Engineer

HelloFresh | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Senior AI Security Engineer, you will threat model and secure data pipelines, training jobs, inference APIs, and RAG systems. You will mitigate risks such as prompt injection, data exfiltration, and model theft, implement content safety and access controls, and operationalize evaluations through red‑team tests, adversarial suites, and drift detection.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer

Contentsquare | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, you will respond to security incidents, proactively prevent future issues, and develop internal security tools. You will design and maintain alerts, automated actions, and escalation workflows for 24/7 incident response, and regularly audit platforms and applications to ensure security best practices are followed.

Senior Director, Cyber Security Governance Risk & Compliance

Rogers Communications | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Director, Cyber Security Governance Risk & Compliance, you will oversee the development and maintenance of information security policies, standards, and guidelines, ensuring they are regularly reviewed and updated. You will manage the generation of security metrics for senior leadership to support continuous improvement and informed decision-making, and ensure policies meet all regulatory requirements while addressing emerging threats and technologies.

Senior Product Security Engineer

Boeing | USA | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Senior Product Security Engineer, you will lead efforts to develop and maintain security throughout the product lifecycle, from requirements and design to production and support. You will define and enhance system requirements and architectures to meet certification and customer standards, and establish security requirements for suppliers of components and subsystems used in Boeing products and services.

Senior Vulnerability Analyst

Edgewater Federal Solutions | USA | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Senior Vulnerability Analyst, you will perform and manage daily and weekly vulnerability scans on workstations, servers, and network devices. You will assess the risk of identified vulnerabilities, provide remediation guidance to system administrators, and oversee the vulnerability management systems.

Specialist – IT/OT Security Operations

Innergex | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Specialist – IT/OT Security Operations, you will review and improve existing security use-cases, design and implement new ones to enhance threat detection and response, and collaborate with internal security, IT, and OT teams to ensure alignment with best practices and regulatory standards. You will also monitor, triage, and manage security alerts and incidents with the SOC to ensure timely resolution.

Threat Operations Analyst

Kaseya | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Threat Operations Analyst, you will investigate and respond to security alerts, continuously monitor networks and systems, and ensure the security of High Value Assets (HVAs). You will categorize and prioritize events based on severity and impact, document security incidents, and manage workflows for alerting and further investigation.