Hummingbird’s compliance and risk platform helps financial institutions manage risk

Hummingbird announced its unified platform for risk and compliance operations. The expanded platform brings together the full risk and compliance lifecycle with the launch of new solutions for both Transaction & Risk Monitoring and Customer Screening.

Financial institutions, long stymied by fragmented workflows, will find immediate value in Hummingbird’s Transaction & Risk Monitoring and Customer Screening solutions, which strengthen risk detection and accelerate decision-making.

While Hummingbird may now be deployed end-to-end, the platform’s modular design also allows institutions to use the new solutions independently and integrates with existing systems, enabling teams to adapt the platform to their needs.

Hummingbird is reinventing Transaction & Risk Monitoring with the launch of its new solution. Unlike other solutions, Hummingbird’s suite of monitoring capabilities sits directly on top of an institution’s cloud data warehouse. This novel approach gives tech-forward financial institutions access to all of their data for monitoring, such as transaction, account, and behavioral data, and the ability to create rules using a combination of SQL and no-code.

Rules are fast and easy to write and can be deployed instantly. This solution, when used in conjunction with Hummingbird’s full platform, streamlines a team’s entire workflow, from alert to action, delivering intelligent automation and AI insight at every step.

From onboarding to monitoring: Simplify compliance with Hummingbird

Hummingbird is also launching a new integrated Customer Screening solution. The solution enables risk and compliance teams to unify sanctions, PEPs, and adverse media across the customer lifecycle. Teams will move with greater speed and precision, thanks to support for automated screening at onboarding, ongoing monitoring, and ad-hoc manual screening or re-screening. Trusted third-party data, built-in automation, and customizable workflows bring manual effort to a minimum, allowing analysts to focus on risks.

“Today’s risk and compliance teams are bogged down in manual work, overwhelmed by competing priorities, and worried about constantly evolving threats, all while facing pressure to do more with less,” said Joe Robinson, CEO of Hummingbird. “With our unified platform, newly bolstered by the launch of our new Transactions & Risk Monitoring and Customer Screening solutions, financial institutions finally have what they need: a highly-integrated source of truth that’s future-proof and works the way they want it to.”

Hummingbird’s unified compliance and risk platform, complete with Transaction & Risk Monitoring and Customer Screening solutions, is available beginning today. Compliance teams who want to run a smarter, faster, and more scalable program should look to Hummingbird to streamline their operations.