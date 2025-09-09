Vanta embeds agentic AI into policy and evidence workflows

Vanta has unveiled a new set of capabilities that integrates AI across core compliance and risk workflows. These features unify policy management with the Vanta AI Agent, expand first-party risk oversight and continuous monitoring for vendors, and deepen integrations, providing security leaders with a single system of record to act on risk before it escalates.

Risk management is fragmented across siloed tools, teams and manual processes. Internal issues live in one system, vendor reviews in another, and leadership reporting requires hours of manual consolidation. This disjointed approach keeps teams reactive, with critical risks often going unnoticed until it’s too late—slowing audits, delaying deals and leaving organizations exposed.

Vanta eliminates this fragmentation by embedding agentic AI into policy and evidence workflows, centralizing risk registers into enterprise rollups, enabling always-on vendor monitoring, and further powering collaboration. With one system of record that reflects how organizations actually operate, leaders gain both unified visibility and proactive control—reducing manual reporting, accelerating audits and strengthening trust.

“Organizations have long struggled with fragmented systems and reactive reviews,” said Jeremy Epling, Chief Product Officer, Vanta. “By embedding AI in policy workflows and unifying risk oversight across registers and vendors, we are changing how security teams operate. These capabilities allow leaders to spend less time on manual reporting and more time addressing real risks and strengthening trust with their stakeholders.”

AI-driven policy management

Policies are essential to every GRC program, but drafting and maintaining them is often slow, complex and resource-intensive. Delays in keeping documentation current can stall audits and increase exposure.

The Vanta AI Agent is now embedded in organizational context to also manage policy workflows. The agent generates audit-ready policies, executes bulk updates across entire libraries and validates documentation for completeness. By extending the same proactive intelligence that already flags gaps in evidence, SLA inconsistencies, and more, and bringing it to policies, Vanta automates the most time-consuming tasks and keeps organizations continuously audit-ready.

Centralized enterprise risk oversight

As businesses grow, so does their exposure to risk—from internal systems to new departments to cross-functional processes. Too often, signals remain scattered across disconnected tools and various departments are categorizing risk differently—preventing leaders from prioritization and seeing the full picture.

Vanta now offers a centralized, proactive approach to risk management, aligning business functions up to and through the boardroom. New functionality includes Multiple Risk Registers which allows organizations to structure risk management around their business units, with tailored views and risks for each function or category. Enterprise Risk Rollups then consolidate those registers into a unified, real-time dashboard for executive-level visibility. Leaders no longer rely on manual or fragmented reporting and risk management becomes proactive and aligned to business structure.

Continuous vendor risk management

Traditional point-in-time vendor reviews don’t suffice in threat environment. Vendors can shift their security posture overnight, leaving organizations exposed before reviews catch up. Vanta’s expanded Vendor Risk Management delivers continuous oversight, real-time vendor monitoring and triggering alerts based on configurable thresholds.

Through Continuous Monitoring and Alerts, powered by Vanta’s Riskey acquisition and an AI security review, summaries streamline questionnaires and surface key findings, ensuring vendor risks are identified proactively and that organizations can take immediate action.

Slack integration for security workflows

Security depends on cross-functional engagement, but collaboration slows when teams are forced to leave their daily tools. Vanta’s enhanced Slack integration embeds security workflows directly into the tools employees already use. Teams can submit and approve access requests, respond to reviews and questionnaires, and receive timely notifications all without leaving Slack. The result: faster decisions and greater accountability across the organization.