DataLocker boosts data security with DL GO and MySafeConsole

DataLocker introduces DL GO, a secure and easy-to-use encrypted USB flash drive, alongside MySafeConsole, a lightweight cloud console that gives individuals and small teams centralized control, without enterprise cost.

DL GO safeguards data with AES-256 XTS (FIPS 197) hardware encryption and fast, familiar biometrics on both major platforms, Windows Hello (Windows) and Touch ID (macOS), with no drivers required. It works online or offline, and can be enrolled into MySafeConsole (individual/SMB) or tied to SafeConsole (enterprise) when centralized management is needed.

DL GO: Automatic encryption with seamless authentication

The DL GO secure USB flash drive delivers enterprise-grade encryption and frictionless sign-in, without the price premium. Built on DataLocker’s vetted, transparent supply chain, DL GO avoids the compromises common in ultra-low-cost drives. While many budget devices rely on commodity encryption chips sourced from China, DL GO uses non-Chinese encryption chips and traceable component sourcing to mitigate supply-chain and compliance risk—so you get strong security at a sensible cost.

Fast, familiar unlock – Supports optional Windows Hello and Touch ID for password-free access.

– Supports optional Windows Hello and Touch ID for password-free access. Automatic hardware encryption – AES 256-bit XTS encryption protects data in the hardware eliminating software-based security vulnerabilities.

– AES 256-bit XTS encryption protects data in the hardware eliminating software-based security vulnerabilities. Regulatory compliance – Meets FIPS 197, CMMC, HIPAA, SOX, GDPR, and other industry security standards, ensuring compliance for highly regulated industries.

– Meets FIPS 197, CMMC, HIPAA, SOX, GDPR, and other industry security standards, ensuring compliance for highly regulated industries. Rugged and reliable design – IP68-rated, dustproof, waterproof, and built with a durable metal casing, and epoxy sealed internals to withstand extreme environments.

– IP68-rated, dustproof, waterproof, and built with a durable metal casing, and epoxy sealed internals to withstand extreme environments. Online or offline – Works without cloud connectivity, management optional.

MySafeConsole: Lightweight management for personal and SMBs

Alongside DL GO, DataLocker introduces MySafeConsole, a cost-effective, cloud-based USB management solution for personal users and SMBs. MySafeConsole provides simple security controls without the complexity of traditional enterprise solutions.

Seamless authentication management – Easily configure Windows Hello and Touch ID, for a password-free security experience.

– Easily configure Windows Hello and Touch ID, for a password-free security experience. Remote lock and disable – Instantly disable or wipe devices if lost or stolen, preventing unauthorized access.

– Instantly disable or wipe devices if lost or stolen, preventing unauthorized access. Audit and compliance reporting – Generate detailed audit logs to meet regulatory requirements.

“For years, people have faced a difficult tradeoff—either pay a premium for enterprise-grade security or gamble on lower-cost devices that rely on Chinese-manufactured encryption chips, which can introduce significant security and compliance risks,” said Jay Kim, CEO of DataLocker. “With DL GO and MySafeConsole, we’ve eliminated that compromise by offering a cost-effective, high-security solution that is entirely free from foreign supply chain concerns. Combined with seamless biometric authentication and powerful centralized management, we deliver uncompromising protection.”

Why DL GO + centralized management?