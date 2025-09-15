Why neglected assets are the hidden threat attackers love to find

In this Help Net Security video, Tim Chase, Tech Evangelist at Orca Security, explores one of the most overlooked cybersecurity risks: neglected assets. From forgotten cloud resources and outdated OT systems to expired domains and abandoned storage, these hidden vulnerabilities quietly expand the attack surface.

Chase explains how attackers exploit these blind spots, highlights recent guidance from CISA, and offers practical steps for organizations to improve visibility, lifecycle management, and governance to prevent breaches.