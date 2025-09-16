AI video surveillance could end privacy as we know it

AI-powered video surveillance brings up big questions about privacy. On one hand, it can make us feel safer, but on the other, it can easily cross the line into intrusion. The more we let technology watch and track our behavior, the harder it is to know where privacy stops and surveillance starts.

AI eyes on everyone

The global video surveillance industry was valued at $73.75 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $147.66 billion by 2030. Cameras are everywhere: in the streets, stores, and sports facilities.

AI technology has added new capabilities to these systems. Unlike older cameras that only recorded video for later review, AI surveillance can recognize faces, track people across multiple cameras, and flag unusual behavior in real time. It can also combine what it sees with other data to build profiles of individuals.

However, these systems are not always accurate and can be affected by bias or errors. How the data is stored, used, and controlled depends on local laws and whether the equipment is operated by public authorities or private companies.

The problem is that most people don’t know who holds this data or what it’s used for.

If we are not careful and do not set defined boundaries, we could slip into a dystopian society where the state, under the pretext of security, controls every aspect of our lives. Some authoritarian regimes already exercise this level of control over their citizens, and they are gaining the upper hand over democracies worldwide. History shows that such regimes often rely heavily on surveillance.

Your freedom in the hands of software

Across the globe, wars and political changes are fueling protests as people take to the streets. At these mostly peaceful demonstrations, citizens want to voice their opinions and push back against certain policies, but the fear of being monitored could hold them back.

In recent years, law enforcement agencies have been using new technologies to fight crime. But how well do these tools work, and can we trust AI not to make mistakes that could put innocent people in danger? A Washington Post investigation found that in several cases, people were wrongly arrested and accused when police relied solely on AI.

Facial recognition software used by law enforcement compares probe images to databases containing billions of photos scraped from social media and public websites, which means anyone with a photo online could be implicated in a criminal investigation if they happen to resemble a suspect.

Surveillance is spreading beyond city streets and into schools and universities. Authorities say it’s meant to keep students safe, but critics, especially activists, worry it could be the first step toward greater control.

Keeping AI in check

AI surveillance can be useful for catching criminals, detecting threats, and managing crises, but there must be oversight and limits on its use. Governments have a responsibility to protect privacy, regulate companies handling surveillance data, and ensure that the technology is not misused against citizens.

In EU, the AI Act has been adopted as the first comprehensive law regulating the use of artificial intelligence, including video surveillance. The law bans mass real-time facial recognition in public spaces, except in rare cases such as searching for victims of serious crimes or preventing terrorist threats, and even then only under strict judicial oversight.

In the United States, there is no single federal law specifically governing AI video surveillance; regulation is largely left to states, local jurisdictions, and existing laws that may apply in certain cases. Although some Congress members have proposed limits, nothing’s passed so far.

Citizens must understand their rights and the potential impact of AI surveillance on daily life. Educational campaigns can help people know how data is collected and used, enabling them to make informed decisions and hold authorities and companies accountable. Public awareness and involvement can also pressure governments and organizations to act transparently, responsibly, and fairly.

“There are several ethical concerns when deploying AI for cybersecurity defense, particularly in data privacy, bias, transparency, accountability and automated responses. As AI becomes more integrated into security systems, organizations must carefully balance the need for protection with the ethical implications of their practices,” said Buzz Hillestad, CISO at Prismatic.