Cybersecurity jobs available right now: September 16, 2025

CISO

Haier Europe | Italy | On-site

As a CISO, you will develop an information security strategy aligned with organizational priorities, secure executive support, and oversee the protection of data, intellectual property, and technology assets. You will establish and enforce security policies, procedures, and protocols, and identify and mitigate risks to ensure resilience against emerging threats.

CSIRT Analyst

Advens | Germany | Remote

As a CSIRT Analyst, you will analyze technical artifacts to identify attackers’ TTPs and IOCs. You will assess the scope of compromises, recommend containment and remediation actions, produce investigation reports with system hardening guidance, and monitor emerging vulnerabilities and attack methods while developing investigative tools.

Cybersecurity Engineer – Autonomous Mobility

EasyMile | France | Hybrid

As a Cybersecurity Engineer – Autonomous Mobility, you will perform system threat analysis and risk assessments, ensure compliance with cybersecurity standards, and define and implement risk mitigation measures with feature owners. You will support development teams in designing and integrating security features, and lead or assist with internal and external penetration testing campaigns.

Cybersecurity Lead

Beehive Fintech | UAE | On-site

As a Cybersecurity Lead, you will develop, implement, and continuously enhance cybersecurity governance frameworks, policies, and procedures. Ensure compliance and alignment with leading industry standards (ISO 27001, NIST CSF, CIS Controls). Conduct risk assessments, identify gaps, and drive timely remediation plans.

Cyber Security Analyst

Salt River Project | USA | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will identify, triage, and respond to cyber security events in SRP’s corporate and operational environments. Analyze data from multiple sources and tools to discover anomalous and adversarial behavior. Maintain awareness of current threat landscape utilizing threat intelligence from government and industry partners, as well as information security community resources.

Cyber Security Manager

Two Circles | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Manager, you will oversee daily security operations across areas such as threat management, antivirus, and monitoring. You will help design and deliver improved security tools, including DR testing, end-user solutions, and SIEM enhancements. You will also support technology teams by keeping infrastructure aligned with emerging threats and advising on secure architecture for internal and client-facing solutions.

Cyber Security Strategic Planning Intern

CyberArk | Israel | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Strategic Planning Intern, you will support the CISO in oversight of critical cybersecurity activities, ensuring alignment with business and operational priorities. Prepare executive-level content, reports, and presentations for internal stakeholders, board updates, and cross-functional leadership discussions.

Cyber Threat GRC Manager

Macquarie Group | Australia | Hybrid

As a Cyber Threat GRC Manager, you will be responsible for Cyber Threat Incident Response’s risk management, regulatory engagements, and controls review and reporting. Partnering with various teams and subject matter experts across the organization you will address cyber-threat related risks and respond to cyber related regulatory requirements.

Defence Digital Cryptographic Governance Manager

UK Ministry of Defence | United Kingdom | On-site

As a Defence Digital Cryptographic Governance Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing the incident management process for MOD cryptographic incidents and co-ordinating work to keep Ministry’s policy documents up to speed, as the enterprise undergoes a significant modernisation process.

Director, Application and Product Security

Newfold Digital | Canada | Remote

As a Director, Application and Product Security, you will review architecture and code, provide security guidance, and define requirements based on secure coding best practices. You will drive the design and implementation of security tools, services, and libraries, and promote remediation by embedding security into the CI/CD pipeline with solutions engineers can adopt.

GenAI Security Specialist

ActiveFence | Israel | Hybrid

As a GenAI Security Specialist, you will analyze and test commercial GenAI systems including, but not limited to, language models, image generation models, and related infrastructure. The objective is to identify vulnerabilities, assess risks, and deliver actionable insights that strengthen AI models and guardrails against potential threats.

Information Security Analyst

FEI Systems | USA | Hybrid

As an Information Security Analyst, you will create and maintain RMF documentation, track vulnerabilities, assess risks, and coordinate remediation. Coordinate and maintain the SOC 2 audit project plan, timelines, and deliverables.

Information Security Architect

PFH Technology Group | Ireland | Hybrid

As an Information Security Architect, you will design and implement solutions that meet business and technical needs, develop and improve operational procedures with automation, and implement monitoring and alerting across cloud platforms. You will advise stakeholders and translate requirements into Azure solution designs aligned with the Well-Architected and Cloud Adoption Frameworks.

OT SOC Analyst

L&T Technology Services | India | On-site

As an OT SOC Analyst, you will be responsible for advanced threat detection, incident response, and forensic analysis within Operational Technology (OT) environments using Claroty XDOME. You will handle escalated alerts from L1 analysts, perform deep-dive investigations, and contribute to the continuous improvement of OT cybersecurity operations.

Principal Cyber Security Engineer

Bayer | India | On-site

As a Principal Cyber Security Engineer, you will implement and maintain the global centralized security logging infrastructure to collect security relevant data of the entire IT infrastructure in scope as basis for global security monitoring. Implement and optimize cloud infrastructure, and automation frameworks, ensuring secure and scalable platform operations.

Risk Analyst Intern

Matrixport Official | Hong Kong | On-site

As a Risk Analyst Intern, you will assist in monitoring, managing and reporting exposures and metrics at multiple levels across businesses and risks. Contribute to key projects to establish and maintain a strong infrastructure supporting risk management activities, including reporting on risk exposures and metrics, data management and project management.

SIEM Specialist

Generali | Italy | Hybrid

As a SIEM Specialist, you will monitor and maintain SIEM platform health, integrate new log sources, and optimize components for scalability and reliability. You will design advanced detection use cases and correlation rules, and identify and resolve log source issues in coordination with platform owners to ensure continuous operations.

Senior Associate Vulnerability Analyst

Discover | USA | On-site

As a Senior Associate Vulnerability Analyst, you will work independently on most tasks, deepen your knowledge of advanced cybersecurity and threat exploitation techniques, contribute to improving vulnerability detection methods, and support new assessors in learning fundamental concepts.

Security Incident Response Expert

AXA Group Operations | France | Hybrid

As a Security Incident Response Expert, you will lead DFIR activities, including assessing, analyzing, and investigating cybersecurity incidents. You will manage incidents to ensure timely containment and risk mitigation, working closely with operational teams and leadership in line with established incident management processes.

Senior Cloud Network Engineer

Fexco | Ireland | Hybrid

As a Senior Cloud Network Engineer, you will design, manage, and secure cloud network infrastructure with IaC tools like Terraform. You will implement best practices for access controls, segmentation, and compliance, while providing expert support for complex issues and ensuring high availability through observability and rapid incident resolution.

Sr. Manager, Maritime Cyber Safety Operations

Carnival Corporation | USA | Hybrid

As a Sr. Manager, Maritime Cyber Safety Operations, you will implement and operate OT security monitoring, incident response, and threat detection for all OT cyber safety tools delivered across the global fleet. Establish and maintain SLAs that align with GCS Threat and Intel Operations metrics to measure KRIs and KPIs for OT cyber operations.

Senior IT Security Engineer

Brainlab | Germany | On-site

As a Senior IT Security Engineer, you will design and implement security protocols and policies to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of our company’s information systems and data. Monitor and analyze security risks and threats and provide recommendations for remediation and mitigation.

Senior Security Architect

Al Etihad Payments | UAE | On-site

As a Senior Security Architect, you will develop and implement security architectures and solutions for complex IT projects, ensuring alignment with business objectives and risk management strategies. Conduct threat modeling, risk assessments, and security audits. Recommend and coordinate the implementation of technical controls to support and enforce defined security policies.

Senior Security Consultant

NetSPI | Canada | On-site

As a Senior Security Consultant, you will perform in-depth penetration testing and secure code reviews, exploit vulnerabilities, and link insecure coding practices to real application risks. You will assess code in languages like Java, C#, Python, C/C++, Perl, and PHP, while identifying security flaws through both automated and manual static analysis techniques.

Vulnerability Management Analyst

Global Payments | USA | On-site

As a Vulnerability Management Analyst, you will evaluate, test, recommend, develop, coordinate, monitor, and maintain information security policies, procedures and systems, including hardware, firmware and software. You will ensure that IS security architecture/designs, plans, controls, processes, standards, policies and procedures are aligned with IS standards and overall IS security.