N-able strengthens backup threat protection

N-able has enhanced the capabilities of Cove Data Protection with the launch of Anomaly Detection as a Service (ADaaS). Strengthening Cove’s defense against cyberthreats, this service is built into Cove’s architecture with no additional management overhead or cost impact.

Cyberattacks are increasing, with bad actors targeting organizations by compromising backups. Early threat detection is as crucial as response and recovery, as identifying malicious activity quickly helps prevent widespread damage.

“Build-your-own” backup solutions place the responsibility for securing and monitoring the backup infrastructure squarely on the business. In contrast, Cove now includes data resilience capabilities by design. The first available ADaaS capability, Honeypots, is an always-on defense mechanism designed to detect brute-force attacks on infrastructure.

By identifying unauthorized access attempts, Honeypots helps ensure infrastructure and data remain fully protected. By detecting threat behavior before it reaches production systems or real backups, businesses gain time to respond and quarantine the threat, preventing scenarios where recovery may be impossible. This proactive defense strengthens a company’s security posture against threats.

“As a high-performing team of 24, we rely on tools that deliver security without adding operational burden so that we can confidently serve thousands every day. Our customers trust us with their businesses, and that trust demands data resilience. It’s not just about having backups anymore – it’s about protecting them. The new Anomaly Detection functionality in Cove, starting with Honeypots, gives us peace of mind since it is delivered as a service: it’s always on, always working, and doesn’t require constant oversight,” said John Joyce, CEO of CRS Technology Consultants.

Looking ahead, Cove plans to expand its Anomaly Detection functionality with capabilities including configuration changes, which will alert users to suspicious backup policy modifications, such as shortened retention, unauthorized exclusions, or deleted backups, that could silently signal an attack or undermine recovery.

“Backups are under attack, and bad actors want to get to your data as soon as they penetrate your network, making security-first architecture essential. ADaaS is designed to offer maximum protection with zero added complexity, turning backup from a passive safety net into an active layer of defense, especially important for MSPs and midmarket IT teams that need enterprise-level protection without the enterprise-level overhead,” said Stefan Voss, Head of Product for Cove Data Protection. “Now, you’re not just offering backup, you’re giving businesses an intelligent early-warning system that can spot ransomware-like behavior before it spreads. That’s a huge differentiator.”