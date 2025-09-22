AI needs ethics to avoid real-world harm

In this Help Net Security video, Brittany Allen, Senior Trust and Safety Architect at Sift, explores how the rise of AI agents is creating new fraud risks. She explains how these agents, while designed to assist users, can unintentionally help fraudsters by carrying out tasks without recognizing malicious intent.

Brittany also discusses why humans relying on AI may overlook classic red flags in online scams and how AI-driven activity disrupts established fraud detection patterns. As merchants face unpredictable holiday traffic and evolving attack methods, understanding these challenges is crucial to staying ahead of fraud in 2025 and beyond.

