Cybersecurity jobs available right now: September 23, 2025

Application Security Engineer

PayPal | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Application Security Engineer, you will apply security best practices to enhance and optimize systems, ensuring protection and efficiency, while beginning to understand and align security solutions with business objectives. Analyze and resolve security challenges by adapting standard processes and exploring alternative approaches to address threats.

Application Security Testing Manager

Netcracker Technology | UAE | On-site – View job details

As an Application Security Testing Manager, you will lead a team of testers to conduct comprehensive security assessments across web, API, and mobile. You will plan and prioritize testing activities to ensure timely delivery of assessments and remediation plans, and perform hands-on testing using SAST, DAST, MAST, and Software Composition Analysis (SCA).

CISO

Fuse Energy | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a CISO, you will define and lead Fuse’s security strategy across infrastructure, applications, and data. Lead hands-on development of security roadmaps, maturity models, and control frameworks tailored to Fuse’s risk profile. Directly contribute to architecture reviews, threat modelling sessions, and key design decisions across product and platform teams.

CISO

Solidus Labs | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a CISO, you will review and update information security controls to align with industry standards and regulatory expectations. Lead SOC 2 and ISO 27001 audit preparation, evidence collection, and ongoing process improvements. Coordinate penetration testing activities, from vendor engagement and planning through execution and remediation oversight.

Cloud Security Architect

Sopra Steria | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cloud Security Architect, you will design, build, implement, secure, and support international cloud infrastructure. Align organizational security strategy and cloud infrastructure with overall business and technology strategy. Identify security design gaps and recommend changes or enhancements.

Cloud Security Expert (GCP)

Leadtech Group | Italy | Remote – View job details

As a Cloud Security Expert (GCP), you will monitor networks and systems for suspicious activity, analyze security alerts and investigate incidents, conduct threat hunting to address potential risks, perform vulnerability assessments to find system weaknesses, and carry out penetration testing to evaluate security measures.

Cyber Governance Consultant

Sydney Airport | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Governance Consultant, you will lead and manage supplier security assessments, ensuring quality and transparency of vendor risks. Coordinate compliance activities across ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, ASD Essential 8, and internal/external audits. Manage and maintain the Information Security Management System (ISMS) aligned to ISO and NIST standards. Contribute to vulnerability management and cyber-related risk reporting.

Cybersecurity Engineer

Hitachi Rail | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will implement security measures to protect computer systems, networks, and information by assigning cybersecurity requirements to subsystems. You will configure and troubleshoot security infrastructure devices during factory and site testing. You will perform cyber risk assessments to identify sensitive data, evaluate vulnerabilities, and assess r

Identity and Access Management Oversight

State Street | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As an Identity and Access Management Oversight, you will serve as the primary SME on all aspects of CIAM related controls. Coordinate CIAM related response for audit, regulatory and other reviews, identify and address any gaps or inconsistencies between CIAM practices and standards. Assign and delegate tasks related to CIAM control implementation and remediation to IAM staff.

Information Security Analyst, Security Audit & Awareness

Essity | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Analyst, Security Audit & Awareness, you will conduct internal audits of IT services, monitor compliance with security standards, and follow up on remediation activities. Plan and prioritize annual security services, make decisions based on standards and risk exposure, and report on security posture to IT management. Maintain security documentation, monitor emerging threats and technologies, and handle security-related requests.

Information Security Architect

SHVA | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Architect, you will guide and advise on cybersecurity across business, infrastructure, and application projects. You will write and specify security requirements for company-wide initiatives, identify and manage risks, and monitor the implementation of security policies across systems and projects.

Information Security and Compliance Lead

Monolith | United Kingdom | Remote – View job details

As an Information Security and Compliance Lead, you will act as the primary owner for information security within Monolith, maintaining policies, controls, and frameworks. Manage technical security across our cloud infrastructure, ensuring best practices for access, monitoring, and data protection.

Information System Security Officer

SCCI | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Information System Security Officer, you will validate implemented controls, maintain RMF documentation, and assist in developing and reviewing accreditation documents, including security plans and hardware/software diagrams. You will support business plans and procedures such as IT strategic plans, contingency plans, incident response plans, and SOPs. You will also manage and document the ATO/IATT package process using eMASS.

IT Security & Compliance Engineer

Airties | France | Hybrid – View job details

As an IT Security & Compliance Engineer, you will lead vulnerability assessments and oversee remediation efforts to address identified vulnerabilities promptly. Coordinate penetration tests with external partners and oversee internal remediation efforts based on test results. Monitor and ensure adherence to compliance requirements across the organization, providing guidance and support as needed.

Head of Application & Cloud Security

MarketAxess | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Head of Application & Cloud Security, you will define and execute the security strategy for application and cloud environments, aligned to business priorities, delivery timelines, and compliance requirements. identify, assess, and track vulnerabilities, control gaps, and architectural risks across products and cloud platforms

Prioritize remediation efforts based on risk, business impact, and threat intelligence—partnering with engineering teams to drive resolution.

Malware Analysis Researcher

C3iHub | India | On-site – View job details

As a Malware Analysis Researcher, you will analyze malware samples (PE, PDF, ELF, APK) using static, dynamic, and reverse engineering techniques. You will automate tasks with Python or Bash, maintain sandbox environments like Cuckoo Sandbox, and use open-source tools such as YARA, Volatility, Ghidra, and Radare2. You will also curate malware datasets for machine learning and perform source code analysis with SAST and DAST tools.

Product Security Engineer

Pluralsight | India | Hybrid – View job details

As a Product Security Engineer, you will support engineering teams with threat modeling, provide guidance, and mentor engineers. You will apply knowledge of common risks and vulnerabilities to help build secure products and maintain security tools and processes, including SAST/DAST and vulnerability reporting.

Security Engineer, Application Security

OpenAI | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Engineer, Application Security, you will be responsible for identifying and mitigating security vulnerabilities within software applications through building security tools, code reviews, penetration testing, and security assessments.

Security Operations Analyst

Huntress | Australia | Remote – View job details

As a Security Operations Analyst, you will triage, investigate, respond to, and remediate alerts generated by the Huntress platform. Perform dynamic analysis of malware where required to extract indicators of compromise or determine malicious intent of a file. Contribute to and refine detection capabilities by crafting and tuning signals to address emerging threats.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

ZTE Corporation | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will perform cybersecurity assessments and penetration testing on IoT products, telecom systems, and network/OT equipment, and prepare assessment reports for stakeholders. Identify and evaluate cybersecurity vulnerabilities, support mitigation planning, and participate in incident response and post-incident analysis.

Senior Cybersecurity Penetration Tester

Fidelity Investments | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Penetration Tester, you will lead testing efforts on Fidelity’s web and mobile applications and supporting systems. Replicate the actual techniques and tools used by malicious attackers in an effort to model potential external threats. Upon completion of the assessment, you will prepare reports and present the results to application owners, developers, and business unit information security teams.

Senior DevOps Security Engineer

HFM | European Union | Remote – View job details

As a Senior DevOps Security Engineer, you will lead the design and implementation of security measures within a complex DevOps environment. Establish and manage security controls, including firewalls, access controls, encryption, and automated security testing frameworks. Conduct security assessments, lead penetration testing efforts, and ensure remediation of vulnerabilities.

Senior Officer – Information Security

Roads and Transport Authority | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Officer – Information Security, you will help identify and report potential security risks, develop and maintain security policies, standards, and procedures, and conduct tests in line with ISO27001, ISR, and other regulations or best practices.

Senior Security Advisor

Desjardins | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Security Advisor, you will help plan, implement, and oversee security measures that align with Desjardins’s objectives. You will contribute to the Security Office’s priorities and governance, working across areas such as information and data protection, physical security, and financial crime and fraud prevention.

Vulnerability Manager

CoinsPaid | European Union | Remote – View job details

As a Vulnerability Manager, you will lead the vulnerability management program end-to-end: strategy, governance, tooling, and process development. Develop and implement a risk-based methodology for vulnerability discovery and prioritization, considering threat intelligence and business impact. Oversee vulnerability detection and remediation across all environments: infrastructure, cloud, containers, workstations, and applications.