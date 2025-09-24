Proofpoint introduces four innovations to safeguard the agentic workspace

Proofpoint announced four innovations designed to secure the agentic workspace, where people and AI agents collaborate side by side.

Proofpoint’s new collaboration and data security capabilities address the risks of the agentic workspace by solving four challenges: protecting AI assistants from targeted attacks, ensuring the right controls to stop data loss by people and agents, governing the actions of GenAI and AI agents, and using AI agents themselves to automate collaboration and data security for security professionals.

Just as digital transformation created the digital workspace, AI transformation is ushering in the agentic workspace. As AI agents and assistants work alongside people to enable productivity, they also expand the attack surface at unprecedented speed.

AI assistants and agents are also increasingly embedded in workflows, automating tasks, analyzing information, and collaborating with people and each other. These agents are built to behave like people, they click, share, and act. That means they can also be tricked, misled, or compromised. People and agents face similar risks, from social and prompt engineering attacks to the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive data or credentials, and require similar, but expanded protection.

“The agentic workspace is here and one of the most profound shifts in terms of how work gets done,” said Sumit Dhawan, CEO of Proofpoint. “Protecting the agentic workspace is the next evolution of human-centric security, extending beyond people to safeguard AI agents and the points where they collaborate and share data. Our mission is to ensure our customers can confidently embrace AI, knowing we will protect them and their data against emerging threats.”

Proofpoint’s four innovations are designed to make the agentic workspace safe, securing the layer where people, agents, and data connect.

Detecting and preventing AI exploits over email

Attackers are embedding malicious prompts in email to manipulate AI assistants like Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini. These weaponized messages use prompt injections to provide malicious information to the end user, confuse AI-based defenses, and even exfiltrate sensitive data. Proofpoint’s announced technologies, delivered through the Proofpoint Prime Threat Protection solution, block these exploits before they reach inboxes, ensuring people and AI agents can trust every interaction.

Proofpoint Data Security Complete and Proofpoint AI Data Governance

Data has become the fastest-growing source of security risk in the age of AI. With Proofpoint Data Security Complete, a new Proofpoint solution, organizations can locate their sensitive data, classify it correctly, control who has access to it, and monitor how people interact with it across all channels, from endpoints and email to the web and cloud.

Proofpoint Data Security Complete provides discovery and classification through Autonomous Custom Classifiers for more accurate, dynamic, and resilient data classification, with minimal human input. The solution also creates a consolidated data risk map (including cross-channel data lineage and the identification of configuration, access, and exfiltration risks) and provides one-click remediations. It delivers integration of DSPM, DLP, insider threat management, and data lineage into a single solution.

Proofpoint AI Data Governance enables organizations to discover both sanctioned and unsanctioned AI usage, apply prebuilt policies to prevent exfiltration and privacy violations, and govern access with automated workflows for security teams and content owners.

Proofpoint Secure Agent Gateway

In the agentic workspace, sensitive information is no longer handled only by people. AI agents built and deployed by organizations also access valuable data and conversations that require the same level of protection as their human counterparts.

To secure them, Proofpoint is introducing Proofpoint Secure Agent Gateway, built using Model Context Protocol (MCP), which controls how AI agents access data, monitors agent activity, enforces policies for data usage, and blocks or redacts sensitive data before it is shared with humans or other agents.

Proofpoint Secure Agent Gateway works with the Proofpoint Data Security Complete offering to provide the industry’s first solution for securing data across both people and agents.

Proofpoint Satori Agents and Proofpoint Satori MCP Access

Proofpoint Satori Agents operate within Proofpoint solutions and perform tasks such as handling data loss prevention alerts, recommending phishing simulations, and resolving user-reported email threats for enterprises using the Proofpoint platform. With Proofpoint Satori Agents, teams that manage Proofpoint solutions can streamline and scale security operations, eliminate time-consuming repetitive tasks, reduce alert fatigue and turn data insight into automatic action.

With Proofpoint Satori MCP Access, other agents, such as CrowdStrike Charlotte and Microsoft Copilot, can invoke Proofpoint Satori Agents to collaborate across platforms, accelerating security operations, automating repetitive tasks, and driving improved security outcomes. Proofpoint Satori MCP Access leverages Model Context Protocol to integrate Proofpoint with other security solutions.

“The rise of the agentic workspace is reshaping cybersecurity at its core,” said Ryan Kalember, chief strategy officer at Proofpoint. “By uniting collaboration and data security, we are redefining how organizations secure work. Proofpoint is the first to deliver a solution that enables organizations to find where their data is, understand what it is, and protect what both people and agents do with it, giving them the confidence to innovate, collaborate, and scale safely with AI woven into their most critical workflows.”