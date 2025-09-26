Trackforce upgrades TrackTik with AI-powered incident reporting capabilities

Trackforce has launched ReportPro AI within its TrackTik platform, an enhancement to incident reporting designed for guards, supervisors, and compliance teams.

By combining real-time language support, instant executive summaries, and transparent audit trails, ReportPro AI enables security teams to save time, improve accuracy, and meet client and regulatory expectations.

“Security operations generate thousands of reports every day, but ensuring those reports are consistent, professional, and compliant is a constant challenge,” said Chatura Liyanage, VP of Product Management, at Trackforce. “With ReportPro AI, we’re giving guards the ability to create polished reports effortlessly, supervisors the speed to review incidents in seconds, and compliance officers the transparency they need for accountability—ultimately raising the standard of reporting across the industry.”

“The AI enhanced reports have been a game-changer for both our staff and clients,” said Chad Farnsworth, VP of Integrations and Technology at Citadel Security USA. “Not only has our reporting quality significantly improved, but our teams can now focus more on addressing customer needs rather than being bogged down by technology to produce subpar reports. Our clients have praised the transparency of the new reports, which has boosted their confidence in the services we provide.”

Smarter reporting for every role

ReportPro AI introduces three core capabilities designed to reduce reporting burdens while improving oversight:

Real-time report enhancement – Guards receive AI-powered assistance that transforms informal notes into compliance-ready documentation. The feature is available both in the web portal and mobile app, supporting use in the office or in the field.

– Guards receive AI-powered assistance that transforms informal notes into compliance-ready documentation. The feature is available both in the web portal and mobile app, supporting use in the office or in the field. Report summary generation – Supervisors can generate AI-created executive summaries that distill lengthy reports into concise insights. This feature speeds triage, strengthens client communications, and helps operations teams identify issues and trends more efficiently.

– Supervisors can generate AI-created executive summaries that distill lengthy reports into concise insights. This feature speeds triage, strengthens client communications, and helps operations teams identify issues and trends more efficiently. Report field audit logs – Every AI-assisted modification is logged, with original and enhanced content available for side-by-side comparison. This ensures supervisors can monitor performance, compliance teams can maintain defensible audit trails, and quality control teams can assess AI usage patterns.

Built for transparency and trust

Every AI capability within ReportPro AI is designed with compliance at its core:

Clear labeling: All AI-enhanced text is marked so users can distinguish human and AI input.

All AI-enhanced text is marked so users can distinguish human and AI input. Preserved history: Original content remains stored alongside AI modifications for regulatory and client requirements.

Original content remains stored alongside AI modifications for regulatory and client requirements. User control: Clients opt in to enhancements, supervisors generate summaries on demand, and all AI activity is fully visible.

Clients opt in to enhancements, supervisors generate summaries on demand, and all AI activity is fully visible. Data security: Sensitive client data is never used to train AI models, protecting both privacy and trust.

“ReportPro AI is the first of many AI innovations we have planned at Trackforce,” added Liyanage. “By combining real-time intelligence with full transparency, we’re equipping field teams and supervisors to work at peak efficiency while maintaining the highest standards of compliance.”

“The integration of AI within TrackTik is already delivering measurable efficiencies in workforce management, and its roadmap reflects a strong vision for continued innovation that will enhance scalability and value across our operations,” said Evan Nardone, Chief Technology Officer at St. Moritz Security Services.