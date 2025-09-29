Firezone: Open-source platform to securely manage remote access

Firezone is an open-source platform that helps organizations of any size manage secure remote access. Unlike most VPNs, it uses a least-privileged model, giving users only the access they need.

Firezone was built to scale from the start, so you can add more gateways as traffic grows. It uses WireGuard, a fast and secure VPN protocol, and adds extra protections like short-lived encryption keys and firewall hole-punching to reduce the attack surface. It is also simple to manage, with a Policy Engine that removes the need for complex firewall rules or ACLs and makes it easier to control and review access.

Firezone can help solve many common secure access problems. It can block DNS queries to known malicious domains to protect your team from harmful sites. You can scale access to a VPC by adding multiple gateways, with an optional Terraform example to help with setup.

It also allows routing certain traffic through a single static IP, which is useful when a service requires requests to come from approved IP addresses. It can secure access to databases like Postgres, manage access to public SaaS apps such as HubSpot or GitHub, and connect to hosts by their private IP addresses.

With Firezone, you can reach private networks like homelabs or VPCs without opening firewall ports and securely access privately hosted web apps such as GitLab or Metabase.

Firezone is available for free on GitHub.

Must read:

Subscribe to the Help Net Security ad-free monthly newsletter to stay informed on the essential open-source cybersecurity tools. Subscribe here!