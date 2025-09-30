Acronis brings patch management to consumer backup software

Acronis announced the general availability of Acronis True Image 2026, the new release of its natively integrated backup and security software for consumers and small businesses. The latest version introduces built-in patch management for Windows and a strengthened security engine with AI-based threat detection, anti-ransomware, and malware scanning.

Acronis True Image 2026 simplifies complex protection into one easy-to-use application. It safeguards against emerging cyberthreats while providing identity protection, backup, recovery, and comprehensive cyber protection in a single tool.

Protect your data, devices, and identity

With the rise of ransomware, identity theft, and evolving cyber risks, protection needs to go beyond backup. As the solution, the new release of Acronis True Image 2026 introduces:

Simplified updates: Windows users can opt for fully automated background updates that apply security patches automatically, or receive alerts to install third-party patches manually, both options fix the latest vulnerabilities.

“Acronis True Image 2026 is built for those who don’t have time to worry about their digital safety,” said Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis. “Most people don’t want to think about backups and security — they just want to know they’re safe. With True Image 2026, we’ve made protection automatic. And instead of paying for two separate applications and managing multiple subscriptions, users can rely on a single tool that saves them up to 55% in costs on average.”

Acronis True Image 2026 combines cyber protection with patch management. Patch management helps close vulnerabilities and prevent attacks, providing stronger protection against cyberthreats.

Acronis True Image has long been a trusted solution, providing essential protections like AI-based threat detection against ransomware, malware, and other sophisticated attacks. Beyond traditional backup, it offers fast recovery and secure disk cloning, all in a simple, intuitive setup that lets users backup, recover, and defend their digital lives with a single click.