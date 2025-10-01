Akuity unveils AI-powered incident detection and automation for Kubernetes

Akuity has launched new AI capabilities that enable users to detect degraded states across applications, triage incidents, and automate fixes on the Akuity platform within minutes. The platform also provides enterprise-ready continuous delivery and promotion capabilities for Kubernetes, built on the fundamentals of Argo CD.

“We’ve been using the Akuity platform for more than three years across thousands of applications deployed within our clusters. With Akuity’s new AI capabilities, we are able to immediately find dozens of issues, all with instant analysis and summaries, reducing guesswork for engineers. It also allows engineers to quickly resolve ongoing infrastructure issues without having to be an expert on how to deploy changes,” said Michael Goodness, Major League Baseball Principal DevOps Engineer.

“Enterprises continue to struggle with Kubernetes complexity at scale, especially when it comes to deployment consistency, release promotion and cross-cluster visibility. Our research shows that more than 70% of organizations cite scalability and reliability as their top Kubernetes challenges, while over 60% struggle with fragmented toolchains. Akuity addresses these pain points by combining a rearchitected Argo CD for 100x scalability, a promotion layer built on Kargo to enforce safer, repeatable processes, unified dashboards that streamline monitoring across thousands of clusters and the newly launched Akuity Intelligence, which can troubleshoot and remediate issues autonomously or with a human in the loop,” continued Paul Nashawaty, theCUBE Research Application Development and Modernization Practice Lead.

“This GitOps-driven approach enables organizations to move beyond DIY scripting and brittle operations to a more reliable, secure and automated Kubernetes operating model,” Nashawaty added.

Companies use the Akuity platform to deploy, promote and monitor across their Kubernetes clusters leveraging GitOps best practices:

Deploy: Akuity’s advanced hybrid, agent-based model, built on a rearchitected Argo CD, is 100x more scalable than the open source project, delivers better security and enables companies to manage thousands of clusters from a single control plane

Akuity’s advanced hybrid, agent-based model, built on a rearchitected Argo CD, is 100x more scalable than the open source project, delivers better security and enables companies to manage thousands of clusters from a single control plane Promote: Akuity’s promotion capabilities are built on top of Kargo, an open source continuous promotion orchestration layer, removing the need for custom scripts and providing safer deployments with enforced processes and guardrails

Akuity’s promotion capabilities are built on top of Kargo, an open source continuous promotion orchestration layer, removing the need for custom scripts and providing safer deployments with enforced processes and guardrails Monitor: Akuity’s multi-cluster Kubernetes dashboards let teams view all Kubernetes resources, facilitating issue detection and troubleshooting without requiring developers to switch between different tools

“Developers spend a majority of their time on manual tasks, such as identifying CVEs and remediating issues. Built on the context and insights from Kubernetes clusters, Akuity’s new AI capabilities enable developers to detect, troubleshoot and remediate issues with a few clicks. Issues that may have taken days and multiple developers to resolve can now be fixed in minutes,” said Akuity CEO and Argo CD co-creator Hong Wang.

The new AI capabilities build on the power of Akuity Intelligence, enabling developers to go beyond manual troubleshooting to AI-powered remediation. Developers can now leverage Akuity’s AI in the Argo CD UI they trust and: