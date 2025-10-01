How to stop a single vendor breach from taking down your business

In this Help Net Security video, William Dixon, Senior Executive at Intel 471, examines the future of third-party cyber risk and why it is a growing concern for organizations worldwide. As businesses become more interconnected, the digital ecosystem offers transformative opportunities while also introducing new vulnerabilities.

Dixon highlights lessons learned from recent high-profile breaches, which demonstrate how a single compromised vendor can have a cascading impact on thousands of organizations.

He outlines three key shifts shaping the future of third-party risk management. The first is moving from reactive assessments to proactive, real-time intelligence. The second is shifting from siloed security to building resilient ecosystems. The third is replacing checkbox compliance with data-driven, quantified risk management.

The video also offers actionable steps for organizations. These include implementing continuous automated monitoring, applying zero-trust principles to vendor access, and strengthening contractual controls to ensure shared responsibility.