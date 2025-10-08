DefectDojo: Open-source DevSecOps platform

DefectDojo is an open-source tool for DevSecOps, application security posture management (ASPM), and vulnerability management. It helps teams manage security testing, track and remove duplicate findings, handle remediation, and generate reports.

Whether you’re a solo security practitioner or a CISO managing multiple teams, DefectDojo helps you organize your security work and report your organization’s security posture. At its core, it functions as a bug tracker for security vulnerabilities. It is designed to collect, organize, and standardize data from many different security tools.

You can use DefectDojo to:

Track and report on vulnerabilities and test results across repositories and branches with CI/CD integration

Import pen test reports and capture point-in-time snapshots of your security posture

Create and monitor risk acceptances for vulnerabilities

Define and enforce SLAs that match your organization’s remediation policies

Remove redundant data with DefectDojo’s deduplication algorithm

The platform integrates with JIRA, supports pen test management, and provides useful metrics and reports for tracking progress over time.

DefectDojo is available for free on GitHub.

