OpenVPN redefines secure connectivity with Access Server 3.0

OpenVPN released Access Server 3.0, a major update to its self-hosted business VPN solution that delivers foundational improvements to performance, flexibility, and system integration.

While the most visible change is a modernized Admin Web UI, Access Server 3.0 represents far more than just a refreshed interface. This release incorporates customer-requested enhancements that streamline workflows, bring formerly command line-only features into the web console, and expand support for developers through integrated REST API documentation and testing tools.

“With Access Server 3.0, we’re not just redesigning the experience—we’re laying the groundwork for the future,” said Kyryl Tumanov, Director of Product Management for OpenVPN. “This release delivers what customers have been asking for: better performance, easier integrations, and a more intuitive admin experience that makes secure networking simpler to manage at scale.”

Key highlights of Access Server 3.0