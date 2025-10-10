OpenVPN redefines secure connectivity with Access Server 3.0
OpenVPN released Access Server 3.0, a major update to its self-hosted business VPN solution that delivers foundational improvements to performance, flexibility, and system integration.
While the most visible change is a modernized Admin Web UI, Access Server 3.0 represents far more than just a refreshed interface. This release incorporates customer-requested enhancements that streamline workflows, bring formerly command line-only features into the web console, and expand support for developers through integrated REST API documentation and testing tools.
“With Access Server 3.0, we’re not just redesigning the experience—we’re laying the groundwork for the future,” said Kyryl Tumanov, Director of Product Management for OpenVPN. “This release delivers what customers have been asking for: better performance, easier integrations, and a more intuitive admin experience that makes secure networking simpler to manage at scale.”
Key highlights of Access Server 3.0
- Comprehensive enhancements: Built-in improvements to performance and system integration deliver a stronger foundation for enterprise deployments. For example, one of the most requested features is now supported: users can now log in to the Admin UI part of the web interface via SAML.
- Modern Admin Web UI: Redesigned for clarity and efficiency, the new interface enables faster workflows and easier navigation for administrators. For example, admins can now manage MFA settings from the Admin UI for all users — including resetting MFA, enabling, disabling, and enrolling.
- Expanded functionality in the UI: Features that were previously available only via command line are now accessible directly through the Admin Web UI. Additionally, if SAML is the default authentication system, it is now shown as the primary login method, hiding other login options behind a clickable text option. Admins also have a way to generate a ‘support report’ which can be sent to technical support for analysis to help resolve issues.
- REST API integration: New extensive REST API supports the new web interface and can also be used to interface other programs to automate tasks.