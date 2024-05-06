How MFA can improve your online security
In this Help Net Security round-up, we present excerpts from previously recorded videos in which security experts talk about multi-factor authentication (MFA). By requiring users to provide multiple forms of verification before granting access, MFA significantly enhances security posture, mitigating the risks posed by password theft, phishing attacks, and other common security threats.
Complete videos
- Dan Lohrmann, Field CISO at Presidio, talks about multi factor authentication (MFA) and how everyone should consider it to protect their identity and accounts.
- Renée Burton, Head of Threat Intelligence at Infoblox, discusses MFA attacks.
- Larry Kinkaid, Manager, Cybersecurity Consulting at BARR Advisory, shares tips for consumers who need simple, accessible ways to secure their private data.