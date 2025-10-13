Lattice MachXO5-NX TDQ prepare organizations for quantum-era security threats

Lattice Semiconductor introduced the Lattice MachXO5-NX TDQ family, a secure control FPGAs with full Commercial National Security Algorithm (CNSA) 2.0-compliant post-quantum cryptography (PQC) support.

Built on the Lattice Nexus platform, MachXO5-NX TDQ FPGAs deliver security, reliability, and flexibility for Computing, Communications, Industrial, and Automotive applications as the threat of quantum-enabled cyberattacks rises.

“Quantum computing advances increase the urgency to adopt quantum-resistant security across every industry,” said Esam Elashmawi, Chief Strategy and Marketing officer, Lattice Semiconductor. “With MachXO5-NX TDQ, Lattice is first to market with a secure control FPGA family that not only meets today’s security mandates but also delivers crypto-agility and hardware root of trust to future-proof our customers’ infrastructure against evolving threats.”

The Lattice MachXO5-NX TDQ FPGA family equips customers with:

Full suite of CNSA 2.0 compliant PQC

Complete CNSA 2.0 and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)-approved PQC algorithms (LMS, XMSS, ML-DSA, ML-KEM, AES256-GCM, SHA2, SHA3, SHAKE) for protection against quantum threats

Authenticated and/or encrypted bitstream ensuring data integrity and protection against unauthorized access with ML-DSA, LMS, XMSS, AES256

Unique, patent pending crypto-agility with in-field algorithm update capability and anti-rollback version protection to enable ongoing alignment with evolving standards

Secure bitstream key management with revokable root keys and sophisticated key hierarchy for both PQC and classical keys

Advanced cryptography

Full complement of advanced symmetric and classical asymmetric cryptographic algorithms (AES-CBC/GCM 256 bit, ECDSA-384/521, SHA-384/512, RSA 3072/4096 bit) for bitstream and user data protection

Device Identifier Composition Engine (DICE), Security Protocol and Data Model (SPDM), and Lattice SupplyGuard capable, providing attestation and secure lifecycle/supply chain management for future-proof, end-to-end security

Hardware root of trust (RoT)

Trusted single-chip boot with integrated flash

Unique device secret (UDS) ensuring distinct device identity

Integrated non-volatile configuration memory and user flash memory (UFM) with flexible partitioning and secure locking

Comprehensive locking control of programming interface (SPI, JTAG), providing complete protection

Side Channel Attack (SCA) resiliency and NIST Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) compliant algorithms

Lattice also expanded its RoT-enabled Lattice MachXO5-NX device family with new MachXO5-NX TD devices that offer new density and package options. These new Lattice MachXO5-NX TDQ and MachXO5-NX TD FPGA devices are available and have shipped to Communications and Compute customers, and are supported by the latest release of Lattice Radiant design software.