Building trust in AI-powered security operations

In this Help Net Security video, James Hodge, VP, Global Specialist Organisation at Splunk, explores the transformative role of AI in cybersecurity threat detection. He explains how AI’s ability to process vast amounts of data and detect anomalies faster than humans is reshaping how organizations identify and respond to threats.

Hodge highlights the explosive growth of machine data, which is projected to drive 55% of all data expansion by 2028, and discusses the need for federated analytics, data fabric strategies, and edge-based detection to manage security at scale.

He also warns of emerging challenges, including infrastructure constraints, data gaps, and adversarial attacks on AI models. Drawing on frameworks such as MITRE ATLAS and NIST’s AI RMF, he emphasizes building resilient and trustworthy AI systems that can operate securely throughout the entire threat detection lifecycle.