Inside healthcare’s quiet cybersecurity breakdown

Hospitals, clinics, and care networks continue to treat cybersecurity as a back-office issue, according to the 2025 Healthcare IT Landscape Report from Omega Systems.

Security takes a back seat

Healthcare IT leaders are juggling competing demands. Rising costs, new privacy regulations, and expanding digital health services all fight for attention and budgets. As a result, cybersecurity often slips behind other operational concerns.

A successful cyber attack can interrupt care, violate privacy laws, and damage patient trust. The survey found that some managed care executives do not view cybersecurity as a core business function. This mindset leaves organizations exposed, since nearly every part of healthcare now depends on secure systems and data.

Attacks keep coming

Cyber attacks on healthcare systems are increasing in both frequency and impact. Most organizations were targeted at least once in the past year, and some faced repeated incidents. Phishing, ransomware, and business email compromise were among the most common threats.

These attacks are closely tied to patient care. Digital records, connected medical devices, and remote monitoring systems now underpin daily operations. When those systems are disrupted, clinical workflows can halt. Even one successful attack can delay treatment or affect patient outcomes.

Confidence does not equal readiness

Many executives believe they are better prepared than they are. Two-thirds said cybersecurity investment is regularly discussed at the executive level, and a similar share said they feel confident about defending against advanced threats such as AI-generated phishing or deepfakes.

Yet Omega Systems’ analysis shows that confidence often exceeds capability. Many organizations still depend on outdated systems, lack consistent vulnerability assessments, or have no formal incident response plan. Security training is uneven, and IT teams are often short-staffed.

Four weaknesses stand out: poor employee training, weak response planning, limited visibility into vulnerabilities, and staffing shortages. Each increases the risk of disruption and data loss.

Compliance adds complexity

Regulatory expectations continue to grow as cyber threats intensify. While most organizations say they are ready for new HIPAA requirements, many still rely on manual processes to manage compliance. More than half said keeping up with changing rules is their biggest challenge.

Smaller providers struggle the most with time, resources, and expertise. Core protections such as identity controls, encryption, and data discovery tools are still not used consistently across the sector.

Outsourcing gains ground

Healthcare organizations that work with managed security service providers (MSSPs) perform better on several key measures. They detect threats faster, run more frequent vulnerability assessments, and show stronger compliance readiness.

MSSP use is most common among medical practices and least common among ambulatory care centers. The report links those partnerships to improved resilience, since external experts can fill staffing and skills gaps that internal teams cannot.

“Resilience has become a competitive edge. Data shows that financial firms that modernize infrastructure, move from periodic testing to continuous monitoring, and most importantly, partner with MSSPs are better prepared to withstand the impact of cyber attacks,” said Mike Fuhrman, CEO of Omega Systems.

For those without outside support, the path ahead may grow harder. Limited budgets and legacy systems make it difficult to keep up with new threats and evolving regulations. The study notes that treating cybersecurity as an expense rather than an investment will only widen existing gaps.

Security as patient care

Cybersecurity is now part of patient safety. Every major process in healthcare, from clinical operations to billing, depends on secure digital systems. A ransomware attack or data breach can interrupt care and weaken trust.

Organizations must prove they can protect patient data and maintain system integrity. Failing to do so risks fines, lawsuits, and loss of confidence from patients and partners.

Omega Systems calls on healthcare leaders to move cybersecurity into their core strategy. That means updated infrastructure, active threat monitoring, and ongoing staff training. Protecting patients now requires protecting the technology that supports them.

Cybersecurity can no longer wait for budget approval or a crisis to get attention. Healthcare leaders who act early will avoid disruption and strengthen the systems that keep patients safe.