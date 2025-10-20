Why cybersecurity hiring feels so hard right now

In this Help Net Security video, Carol Lee Hobson, CISO at PayNearMe, explores the realities behind the so-called cybersecurity “talent gap.” She explains why the issue is as much about hiring practices as it is about skills shortages, and offers practical strategies for closing both gaps, including aligning compensation, creating entry-level pathways, and retaining talent through better development, flexibility, and support.

Hobson also shares her optimism about the growing diversity in cybersecurity and the importance of mentorship in building the next generation of security leaders.

