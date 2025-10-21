Cybersecurity jobs available right now: October 21, 2025

CISO

Open-Xchange | Germany | Remote – View job details

As a CISO, you will lead the development and implementation of security strategies and requirements across the OX Group. You will advise management on information security matters, provide transparent reporting, and drive continuous improvement of the organization’s security management system. You will oversee risk assessments, monitor emerging threats, and ensure secure product development, system architecture, and cloud operations.

CISO

Princeton University | USA | On-site – View job details

As a CISO, you will guide the CIO and senior leadership on information security strategy, balancing Princeton’s academic mission with risk and compliance needs. You will lead the development and implementation of security and data governance policies in collaboration with University leadership and IT teams.

Cyber Infrastructure Specialist

GDIT | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Cyber Infrastructure Specialist, you will design, deploy, and maintain enterprise server and virtualization environments, including VMware vSphere, vSAN, and NSX. Build and configure virtual machines, clusters, storage, and networking for high availability and scalability. Ensure compliance with NIST 800-53, RMF, FISMA, or other federal cybersecurity requirements as applicable.

Cyber Security Analyst

Portakabin | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will monitor and analyze security systems, alerts, and daily reports related to phishing, endpoint compliance, and account activity. You will conduct regular security audits, complete customer questionnaires, and investigate and document incidents or breaches. You will also maintain dashboards and metrics, track security trends, and update policies and ISMS documentation to ensure ongoing compliance and improvement.

Cyber Security Consultant

SOPHTIX | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Consultant, you will be responsible for conducting security assessments, identifying and analyzing vulnerabilities, creating security strategies, providing recommendations for improvement, and implementing security measures. Additionally, the consultant will stay updated on the latest security trends and technologies and provide expert advice to clients.

Cyber Security Engineer

RONIN Dynamics | Australia | Remote – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will lead the deployment, configuration, and optimisation of the SentinelOne Singularity XDR platform across enterprise and government environments. Integrate SentinelOne with SIEM/SOAR systems and other security platforms to enhance visibility and automation. Perform threat hunting, incident analysis, and remediation through the console.

Cyber Security Engineer

Protergo | Indonesia | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will perform vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and red teaming in a consulting environment. You will conduct security evaluations across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid infrastructures to identify and mitigate risks. Your work will help strengthen clients’ security posture through comprehensive assessments and actionable recommendations.

Cyber Threat Investigator

ColorTokens | India | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Threat Investigator, you will conduct proactive threat hunting across endpoints, network, cloud, and identity systems using telemetry and behavioral indicators. Develop hunting hypotheses based on current threat landscape, TTPs (MITRE ATT&CK), and internal observations. Utilize threat intelligence to identify new indicators of compromise (IOCs) and behavioral patterns.

Cybersecurity Consultant

Henkel | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Consultant, you will conduct comprehensive security assessments of IT systems, projects and organizations. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate security measures into business processes, IT organizations and IT systems. Develop and implement information security and cybersecurity policies, procedures, and controls.

Director of Security

THE ICONIC | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Director of Security, you will define, own and execute the company’s security strategy and roadmap, aligned with GFG’s security strategy and overall business objectives. Oversee and ensure compliance with relevant security standards and regulations. Conduct risk assessments and vulnerability management to reduce risk exposure through timely identification and mitigation.

Head of Cyber Security

RSPB | United Kingdom | Remote – View job details

As a Head of Cyber Security, you will lead the development, implementation, and continuous improvement of the RSPB’s cyber security strategy. Act as the senior accountable executive for cyber risk, compliance, and incident response. Provide expert advice to the CDTO, trustees, and executive board on cyber threats, risks, and mitigation strategies. Maintain oversight of cyber KPIs, threat intelligence, and incident response protocols. Ensure compliance with relevant regulatory frameworks.

Head of Information Security

Bluedrop Medical | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Head of Information Security, you will develop, lead, and continuously improve Bluedrop’ s information security program. Define and enforce policies and procedures aligned with ISO 27001, NIST CSF, HIPAA standards. Oversee risk assessments, vulnerability management, incident response, and third-party risk processes. Manage and prepare for external audits and certifications (e.g., ISO 27001, FedRAMP readiness assessments, HIPAA audits).

Information Security Analyst

Verdantas | India | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Analyst, you will perform vulnerability scans and assessments, prioritizing and tracking remediation efforts. Manage and configure security tools, including EDR/XDR, antivirus, and email security gateways. Implement and manage identity and access management (IAM) policies and practices. Assist in the development and enforcement of security policies, standards, and procedures.

Information Security GRC Manager

Airties | France | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security GRC Manager, you will develop and maintain policies, procedures, and documentation related to information security governance, risk management, and compliance. Manage and develop information security initiatives, ensuring alignment with organizational goals and industry standards. Conduct internal security audits to assess the effectiveness of security controls and identify areas for improvement.

Information Security Risk Manager

Pantheon | Canada | Remote – View job details

As an Information Security Risk Manager, you will define Pantheon’s risk management methodology—establishing the organization’s risk appetite, scoring criteria, and treatment approach to ensure a consistent and effective process. You will lead risk assessments across all assets, develop and document risk treatment plans, and create the Statement of Applicability for ISO 27001 compliance. You will also monitor, report, and maintain all risk-related documentation to keep Pantheon’s information security program resilient and audit-ready.

IS Global Cyber Security Lead ABB Robotics

ABB | Italy | On-site – View job details

As an IS Global Cyber Security Lead ABB Robotics, you will develop and maintain cybersecurity policies, standards, and procedures aligned with ISO 27001, GDPR, NIS 2, TISAX, and SOX. Conduct risk assessments, manage the enterprise risk register, and define mitigation strategies with key stakeholders. Monitor emerging threats and coordinate with Security Operations to ensure effective detection and response.

IT Security Specialist

Volkswagen Group | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As an IT Security Specialist, you will Design, implement, and validate security controls for networks, servers, endpoints, cloud services, and applications. Support and guide infrastructure and development teams in adopting secure configurations and practices. Lead technical investigations during security incidents, including root-cause analysis and remediation. Perform vulnerability assessments, penetration testing coordination, and security hardening.

Lead Threat Hunter (OT Cybersecurity)

CPX | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Lead Threat Hunter (OT Cybersecurity), you will detect, investigate, and respond to advanced threats across operational technology environments. You will enhance threat detection by integrating new tools, tuning SIEM use cases, performing vulnerability analysis, and conducting hands-on cybersecurity testing of critical systems. You will collaborate with stakeholders to identify root causes, recommend remediation, and continuously improve detection, response, and threat-hunting processes across multiple environments.

Manager, Detection Engineering

Datadog | France | On-site – View job details

As a Manager, Detection Engineering, you will research emerging attack and defense techniques in cloud environments and translate those insights into actionable security content. You will lead your team in designing and delivering high-quality security integrations across Datadog’s Logs, Cloud SIEM, Cloud Security, and Workflow products. You will also define and track key metrics to demonstrate the impact and value of your team’s work to senior leadership.

Offensive Security Engineer, Red Team Operations Group

Meta | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Offensive Security Engineer, Red Team Operations Group, you will design, scope, and execute Red Team operations targeting both traditional and bespoke environments across Meta, evading preventions, detections, and response. Incorporate Threat Intelligence research to track APT trends and recreate their Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures for operations and other offensive security testing.

Penetration Test Team Lead

Clear Gate | Israel | Remote – View job details

As a Penetration Test Team Lead, you will manage and mentor a team of testers, overseeing client engagements to ensure high-quality, on-time delivery. You will review and approve test reports, guide technical execution, and drive continuous improvement in tools, scripts, and methodologies. You will also contribute to internal knowledge sharing, training, and process enhancements to strengthen overall testing capabilities.

Security Assessment Automation Specialist (VP)

SMBC Group | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Assessment Automation Specialist (VP), you will design and implement enterprise-grade security assessment pipelines integrating SAST, DAST, IAST, and SCA tools into CI/CD workflows. Integrate security testing into IaC workflows (Terraform, CloudFormation), ensuring security by design in automated deployments. Establish frameworks for automated enforcement of security baselines and compliance requirements.

Senior Security Engineer – Security Automation

Samsara | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer – Security Automation, you will design and implement automation integrations using tools like Tines, AWS Lambda, and related platforms. You will drive infrastructure-as-code adoption with Terraform, managing configurations across enterprise tools such as GitHub, CrowdStrike, Splunk, and MDM systems, and build custom providers where integrations don’t exist. You’ll collaborate with engineers across teams to deliver projects, maintain core security systems, and handle escalations from cross-functional partners.

Senior Manager, Threat Intelligence & Detection

Nordstrom | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Manager, Threat Intelligence & Detection, you will develop and execute the strategic roadmap for threat intelligence, detection engineering, and threat hunting programs across multiple business units. Drive development of advanced behavior-based, anomaly detections, and AI/ML-powered detection systems aligned with MITRE ATT&CK and emerging threat actor TTPs.

Specialist IT, Operations & Information Security Audit

Commercial Bank International | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Specialist IT, Operations & Information Security Audit, you will support the Head of Audit in developing annual plans and performing risk assessments across IT, operational, and information security domains. You will lead and execute audit assignments, evaluate internal controls, identify risks, document findings, and recommend corrective actions to enhance efficiency and compliance. You will also prepare clear audit reports, coordinate with management on remediation plans, and ensure timely follow-up and continuous improvement of audit processes.

Systems Vulnerability Management Analyst

Apex Systems | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Systems Vulnerability Management Analyst, you will Support remediation of system vulnerabilities identified by cybersecurity, including planning and execution of fixes. Manage and maintain Windows OS environments (2008–2025) and Linux systems (Libuntu/Ubuntu). Oversee upgrades, patching, and replacement of end-of-life operating systems.