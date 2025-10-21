Your smart building isn’t so smart without security

The lights switch on as you walk in. The air adjusts to your presence. Somewhere in the background, a server notes your arrival. It’s the comfort of a smart building, but that comfort might come with a cost.

Smart buildings use digital systems that collect information about how people move and work. These networks make life easier but also create openings for misuse or attack. Cybercriminals can take control of heating systems, security cameras, or other automated devices.

In 2024, the global smart building market was estimated at approximately $126.6 billion and is expected to reach around $571.3 billion by 2030. Much of this growth is driven by business interest, with 87% of leaders planning to invest in smart building technologies in the near future.

For years, building and operational systems have received less attention than IT networks in maintenance and security updates. Vendors now release patches more often and make them easier to apply, yet operators still tend to delay them, leaving systems alone as long as they work.

Legacy systems leave buildings exposed

The building management system (BMS) is the main control point of a smart building, linking HVAC, lighting, elevators, and fire safety systems.

Some BMS still use older protocols such as BACnet and Modbus, designed before cybersecurity was a concern. Since these standards lack encryption and authentication, they leave building networks open to anyone who can reach them. Claroty found that 75% of organizations have BMS devices with known exploited vulnerabilities.

Outdated and unsupported devices remain widespread, running firmware that vendors no longer update. Default passwords, hardcoded credentials, and single-factor authentication are still common. Attackers can find exposed systems through public tools like Shodan or by exploiting open ports to gain access.

Outdated software is still running your building

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) warned that many buildings still run on operating systems like Windows 7, which has not received updates in years.

Remote access adds to the risk, especially when vendors use third-party tools without MFA or proper monitoring. Weak network segmentation then allows intruders to move from building systems into corporate networks.

Researchers at Nozomi Networks found 13 vulnerabilities in Tridium’s Niagara Framework, a software platform that connects and controls building and industrial systems such as HVAC, lighting, and security.

Recent incidents show how these weaknesses can cause major disruption when exploited. Omni Hotels was targeted in 2024 by a cyberattack that disrupted reservation and check-in systems, room key cards, and payment processing.

In the event of a breach, a lot is at risk. In a hypothetical situation where a fire breaks out, disabled fire alarms could endanger the safety of people and property.

Attacks that could go unnoticed

Cyber incidents in building systems often go unlogged. A broken air-conditioning unit, a door that stops responding, or an elevator that suddenly goes offline could be more than a glitch, yet these issues usually end up with the maintenance team, not security.

In many setups, there’s no ongoing monitoring or shared record of what’s happening. Sometimes logs exist, but they sit on local servers, and nobody checks them. That gap can allow intruders to stay hidden long enough to disrupt operations or use their access for ransom.

When trust and reputation are on the line

Digital risks in buildings go beyond technical failures. Standard insurance for property, liability, or business interruption often leaves out cyber incidents, especially those tied to large or state-backed attacks. Insurers are narrowing coverage and asking owners to show how they handle digital risk before agreeing to new policies.

Reputation is just as important. Tenants and customers can lose trust after a data breach or misuse of tools such as facial recognition. One incident can drive occupiers away and discourage new ones, while lost confidence can hurt income and property value.

Strengthening smart building defenses

Securing smart buildings starts with the basics: keeping software and equipment up to date. Schedule regular updates and make sure every connected device, from HVAC controllers to access systems, is patched against known issues.

Vendor access should also be reviewed closely. Limit who can connect remotely, require MFA, and keep a record of all third-party sessions. Most incidents start with weak or shared credentials, so tightening control here goes a long way.

Facilities staff play a key part in cybersecurity. When a system behaves oddly, such as a door that stops responding or a thermostat that resets itself, treat it as a potential warning sign. Work with IT to report and log unusual activity.

Finally, think in layers. No single tool or policy will protect a building on its own. Combine updates, access control, and staff awareness into daily operations. Cybersecurity and building management now go hand in hand.