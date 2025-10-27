72 states sign first global UN Convention against Cybercrime

The world’s first global convention to prevent and respond to cybercrime opened for signature today in Hanoi, Vietnam, and will remain open at United Nations Headquarters in New York until 31 December 2026.

Adopted by the UN General Assembly in December 2024, the UN Convention against Cybercrime will enter into force 90 days after its 40th ratification. Once in force, a Conference of the States Parties will meet periodically to strengthen national capacities, enhance cooperation, and review implementation to achieve the Convention’s objectives.

72 states signed the Convention, which must still be ratified by each according to its national procedures.

“The UN Cybercrime Convention is a powerful, legally binding instrument to strengthen our collective defences against cybercrime,” noted UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the signing ceremony. “It is a testament to the continued power of multilateralism to deliver solutions. And it is a vow that no country, no matter their level of development, will be left defenceless against cybercrime.”

The Convention against Cybercrime seeks to respond to the growing threat posed by cybercrime, acknowledging that the misuse of information and communications technology is enabling crimes like terrorism, human trafficking, financial crimes and drug smuggling on an unprecedented scale. It aims to make the prevention and response to cybercrime more effective by strengthening international cooperation, technical assistance and capacity building, particularly for developing countries.

Some highlights of the Convention:

It is the first global framework for the collection, sharing and use of electronic evidence for all serious offences. Until now, there have been no broadly accepted international standards on electronic evidence

It is the first global treaty to criminalize cyber-dependent crimes and also offences related to online fraud, online child sexual abuse and exploitation material and online grooming of children

It is the first international treaty ever to recognize the non-consensual dissemination of intimate images as an offence

It creates the first global 24/7 Network where countries can quickly initiate cooperation

It recognizes and promotes the need to build capacity in countries to pursue and cooperate on cybercrimes.

“Cybercrime is changing the face of organized crime as we know it, and the new UN Cybercrime Convention provides Member States with a vital tool to fight back together,” said UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly.