Zumigo enhances fraud prevention with low-code tools and passwordless authentication

Zumigo has upgraded its solutions designed to help businesses fortify their defenses against rising sophisticated consumer fraud with an identity-first security approach.

Recognizing that consumer and user access points are often exploited for fraud and attacks, Zumigo has evolved its technology to boost accessibility, simplicity, and accuracy to facilitate widespread adoption of seamless verification and authentication workflows. Businesses can thus prevent fraud, improve conversion and retain legitimate customers at the same time.

1. Accessibility: In addition to traditional API integration, Zumigo is rolling out a low-code/no-code platform that allows businesses to visually create and customize their own verification and authentication workflows. This visual interface uses a menu of services, giving non-developers instant control over their identity logic. The platform includes a centralized dashboard featuring key verification metrics, event logs, device fingerprinting intelligence, support, and billing—putting all necessary tools at the user’s fingertips.

2. Simplicity: Following its mission to simplify the consumer journey and reduce friction, Zumigo is debuting new passwordless authentication methods. These options include sign-in via social credentials and leveraging SIM-based authentication from major U.S. mobile network operators (MNOs) including T-Mobile. SIM-based authentication offers a superior, ubiquitous, consumer-centric solution that can easily integrate with existing tools and effectively replace vulnerable one-time passcodes (OTPs). This technology also amplifies the mobile form pre-fill solution so that businesses can improve conversion and increase verified leads in their onboarding or pre-approval workflows.

3. Accuracy: Zumigo is adding additional layers of multi-dimensional risk assessment across various identity artifacts to increase the precision of digital identity risk assessment, including device fingerprinting; and augmented phone trust score with risk indicators for spoofing, known fraud, blacklisting, phone activity across networks, and other signals. These enhancements integrate more robust data signals and predictive models to significantly improve the accuracy of the identity risk scoring, helping businesses better identify and stop complex threats like synthetic identity fraud.

“Today, cybercriminals no longer need to hack networks—they hack people and their credentials instead,” said Chirag Bakshi, Zumigo CEO. “Every day, millions of vulnerabilities arise through compromised emails, stolen accounts, and synthetic identity schemes that traditional security tools simply cannot detect. Our mission is to strengthen the digital identity perimeter together with our partners, making our solution easier to deploy and use, while drastically increasing the accuracy of our risk assessments to close those critical vulnerabilities.”

“API-based authentication can give users and businesses real-time identity verification, which makes the entire process seamless,” said Dan Thygesen, SVP T-Mobile Product, Partnerships & Growth and Head of Wholesale & Innovation. “By shifting to a passwordless approach to authentication, T-Mobile is giving aggregators like Zumigo the ability to deliver stronger security and higher trust.”