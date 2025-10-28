Cybersecurity jobs available right now: October 28, 2025

Analyst, Cybersecurity Threat Intelligence

Brookfield Renewable | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will run monthly vulnerability scans across IT and OT environments, track remediation progress, and report results. You will collect and analyze phishing and security awareness metrics, conduct threat intelligence research using tools like Dark Owl, OpenCTI, and Shodan, and produce actionable reports. You will analyze incidents, document lessons learned, and manage key cybersecurity and technology risk systems.

Application Security Engineer

Binance | UAE | Remote – View job details

As an Application Security Engineer, you will strengthen and maintain the security posture of Binance’s DeFi and Web3 affiliates. You will respond to security issues from penetration tests, bug bounties, and assessments, analyze findings, and implement code-level fixes. You will collaborate on system architecture to improve security, integrate blockchain security solutions, and leverage AI tools to automate security detection throughout the SDLC and CI pipelines.

BISO

Barclays Investment Bank | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a BISO, you will conduct risk assessments to identify and prioritize cybersecurity threats affecting the bank’s operations and data, guide mitigation strategies, and communicate findings to senior stakeholders. You will collaborate with business units to develop and implement security policies aligned with the bank’s risk management framework. You will also manage the implementation, testing, and monitoring of security controls to ensure their effectiveness and reduce risk.

Cloud Security Engineer

Deltatre | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will define and enforce cloud security best practices, including IAM governance, secure configurations, and logging standards. You will implement security controls within Kubernetes environments, automate compliance and guardrails using CNAPP, and support incident response, forensics, threat analysis, and penetration test follow-ups to strengthen cloud security operations.

Cybersecurity, Critical Infrastructure and Artificial Intelligence Regulation Principal Inspector

Commission for Railway Regulation | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity, Critical Infrastructure and Artificial Intelligence Regulation Principal Inspector, you will establish and develop a new division overseeing entities in the rail transport sector under CER, NIS2, and AIA regulations. You will lead supervision and oversight activities, develop policies and procedures for the division, and ensure the Commission has the necessary technical expertise in network systems, resilience, and AI. You will also manage staff by setting goals, reviewing performance, and overseeing training and development.

Cybersecurity Intern

Webs IT Solution | India | Remote – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Intern, you will monitor and analyze security alerts, assist in identifying vulnerabilities, and help implement countermeasures. You will support risk assessments, penetration testing, and policy updates, collaborate with IT teams on incident response, and research emerging threats and defense strategies.

Cybersecurity Risk Officer

Rockwell Land Corporation | Philippines | On-site – View job details

As an Cybersecurity Risk Officer, you will implement and maintain risk management frameworks and policies. You will perform vulnerability scans, penetration tests, and risk assessments while maintaining the risk register and tracking remediation. You will manage risk acceptance processes, monitor third-party compliance with standards like ISO 27001 and SOC 2, and ensure cybersecurity controls align with BC/DR plans.

Cyber Security Engineer

Skai | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will develop and maintain automation scripts in Python to enhance SOC efficiency and incident response workflows. Perform initial triage and assessment of security incidents, identifying threats and recommending mitigation strategies. Conduct static and dynamic analysis to uncover malicious behaviours, code, and techniques. Apply forensic methodologies to extract, analyze, and interpret digital evidence to support investigations and attribution.

Cyber Security Engineer

Symbos CX | Philippines | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will design and deploy security technologies such as firewalls, IDS/IPS, endpoint protection, and SIEM systems, integrating them across cloud and on-premises environments. You will perform regular security assessments, coordinate remediation efforts, and continuously monitor networks and systems to detect and respond to threats. You will also investigate incidents, conduct root cause analyses, and implement corrective actions to reduce risk.

Cyber Security Expert

Boerse Stuttgart Digital | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Expert, you will assess, improve, and monitor cybersecurity infrastructure and architecture. Detect, analyze, and mitigate cyber threats and vulnerabilities. Secure cloud environments and integrate security into DevSecOps pipelines. Conduct risk assessments, threat modeling, and prioritize mitigation measures.

Cyber Security Senior Analyst – Pentesting

Societe Generale Global Solution Centre | India | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Senior Analyst – Pentesting, you will support daily security operations while working independently and with team members. You will lead a specific function or process, mentor team members, and solve complex technical problems. You will assist in improving processes, provide regular functional updates to management, and help prioritize and deliver on team objectives.

Cyber Security Senior Specialist

SYNLAB International | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Senior Specialist, you will lead incident response efforts, including rapid assessment, containment, and recovery. You will oversee real-time security monitoring, perform threat detection and hunting, and analyze threat intelligence to strengthen defenses. You will also enhance product security by designing, testing, and implementing robust protective measures.

DevSecOps Engineer

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company | Italy | On-site – View job details

As a DevSecOps Engineer, you will assess team security postures, provide guidance, and track improvements. You will implement and manage automated security tools like SCA and SAST, design and maintain CI/CD pipelines, and support applications and cloud environments. You will collaborate with development, operations, and security teams and help resolve issues identified through penetration testing.

Director of Security

Hatch | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Director of Security, you will define, own and execute the company’s security strategy and roadmap, aligned with GFG’s security strategy and overall business objectives. Lead incident response playbooks, coordinate post-incident reviews, and implement improvements to minimise impact and protect assets. Conduct risk assessments and vulnerability management to reduce risk exposure through timely identification and mitigation.

Director of Information Security

Pattern Energy | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Director of Information Security, you will be responsible for establishing, leading, and maintaining the organization’s cybersecurity and information security programs to ensure alignment with business objectives, regulatory compliance, and security best practices.

IAM and DLP Security Specialist

SKF Group | France | On-site – View job details

As an IAM and DLP Security Specialist, you will design and manage IAM policies, oversee identity lifecycle processes, and implement role-based access controls. You will develop and enforce DLP policies, deploy enterprise-wide DLP solutions, and monitor alerts to prevent data loss. You will collaborate with stakeholders to classify data, ensure compliance with regulations such as GDPR and ISO 27001, and support audits through proper documentation and reporting.

Information Security Analyst

PrimePay | USA | Remote – View job details

As an Information Security Analyst, you will monitor systems for threats, investigate incidents, and conduct vulnerability assessments. You will maintain security policies, support compliance with standards like NIST and ISO 27001, and work with IT and DevOps teams to ensure secure operations.

Information Security Auditor

Thredd | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Auditor, you will conduct risk assessments to identify and mitigate risks in governance, data security, and compliance. You will respond to third-party information requests, ensuring alignment with regulatory and contractual requirements. You will audit security controls and systems for compliance with standards such as ISO 27001, SOC 2, and PCI DSS. You will also assess governance frameworks, recommend improvements, and monitor adherence to ensure ongoing compliance.

Information Security Manager

Solicitors Regulation Authority | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Manager, you will be a subject matter expert, providing strategic advice and operational support to ensure robust information security practices are embedded across the organisation.

You’ll work closely with IT Security, Risk, and Governance colleagues to assess and manage risks, investigate incidents, and deliver assurance activities. You’ll also lead internal audits, maintain compliance with PCI DSS, and manage external certification processes.

Manager – Forensics & Incident Response

Emirates NBD | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Manager – Forensics & Incident Response, you will ensure effective threat analysis and coordinated remediation efforts. You will integrate incident learnings into SOC operations for proactive threat mitigation, manage and refine incident response processes, and maintain strong cyber hygiene to achieve the unit’s goals.

Manager, Security Engineering

Headway | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Manager, Security Engineering, you will lead application and product security efforts at scale. You’ll develop security features, tools, and programs that help teams ship secure code and protect sensitive data across the software lifecycle. You’ll also build and grow your team through strategic planning, hiring, development, and leading high-impact initiatives.

Manager Cyber Security Operations

Sydney Trains | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Manager of Cyber Security Operations, you will oversee operational security monitoring tools and implement security procedures for OT and ICS. You will lead a high-performing team responsible for cybersecurity monitoring, incident management, vulnerability and threat management, vendor and contract management, and policy and compliance.

Program Cybersecurity Manager

Alstom | France | On-site – View job details

As a Program Cybersecurity Manager, you will conduct system-level risk analyses to define security measures for design and deployment. You will specify subsystem security requirements, contribute to tender responses by outlining cybersecurity strategies, and support project teams in system implementation.

Security Triage Analyst II

Snowflake | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Security Triage Analyst II, you will triage alerts for insider threats, product security issues, and other security events. You will assess incident scope and impact within SLAs, escalate validated threats or take remediation actions, follow incident response playbooks, and support major security incidents.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer – Offensive

CAAT Pension Plan | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer – Offensive, you will lead offensive security testing for AI/ML pipelines, low code/no code platforms, and cloud environments, identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities to strengthen defenses. Integrate security into development processes, collaborating with teams to ensure secure coding and configuration, and proactively address risks in web, mobile, and API applications. Oversee incident response and threat management, leveraging SIEM tools and real-time intelligence to detect, contain, and remediate cyber threats.

SOC Cyber Threat Hunter

StratasCorp Technologies | USA | On-site – View job details

As a SOC Cyber Threat Hunter, you will monitor real-time alert, session, and packet capture data. You will use tools such as Wireshark, WinDump, TCPDump, and SIEM systems to detect threats on MSC networks. You will triage alerts, assess threat scope, correlate data, and analyze IDS/IPS activity. You will also update and reconfigure security devices with the latest signatures and techniques to detect and prevent emerging threats.

Web2 & Mobile Security Researcher

Certora | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Web2 & Mobile Security Researcher, you will analyze web and mobile applications, perform code reviews to find vulnerabilities, and assess interactions with Web3 infrastructures, wallets, SDKs, and smart contracts. You will produce research, create proof-of-concepts, and work with developers to ensure secure design and implementation.