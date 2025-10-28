Incode Agentic Identity links AI agents to verified humans

Incode Technologies has launched Agentic Identity, a solution that enables enterprises to verify, authorize, and continuously monitor autonomous AI agents that they interact with. By linking every agent to a verified human owner, enforcing explicit consent and scope controls, and tracking agent behavior in real time, Agentic Identity brings trust and accountability to the emerging agentic web.

Many agents are already transacting, communicating, and making independent decisions, often without direct human supervision. While this is helping unlock new innovations and efficiencies, it also introduces new risks. Fraudsters can impersonate agents, and legitimate agents can become compromised or confused, leading to potential losses, compliance risk, and damaging disputes.

Introducing Incode Agentic Identity

Agentic Identity establishes a new layer of digital trust by using Incode’s deepfake-resistant biometrics and foundation AI models for identity to identify each agent’s human owner, verify their permissions scope, and continuously analyze behavior for signs of misuse. It enables enterprises to deploy AI agents safely, ensuring every autonomous action remains authorized, traceable, and reversible, and integrates with both the web surfaces that humans and agents both use, as well as with MCP and other agentic protocols.

Key capabilities include:

Agent detection. Identifies autonomous agents across applications, APIs, and machine-to-machine environments, providing full visibility into agent activity.

Verified human owner binding. Links each AI agent to a verified human identity through deepfake-resistant biometrics and secure credentialing, ensuring accountability for every action, and integrating into the customer’s existing identity and biometric stacks.

Scoped consent and tokenization. Issues a secure, cryptographic identity token that defines the agent’s allowed scope of access. Each token is tied to explicit human consent, with programmable expiration and revocation.

Continuous behavioral monitoring. Observes agent behavior patterns and flags anomalies, compromised agents, or unusual decision-making, allowing automated responses or human intervention.

Integration. Agentic Identity integrates with Incode’s existing identity suite, enabling customers to use the same biometrics and data to verify users on the web, mobile, and in agentic use cases, leveraging a common set of fraud intelligence capabilities and identity network.

Together, these capabilities bring accountability to the agentic future at scale.

“Fraudsters are often the first to adopt new technology,” said Ricardo Amper, CEO of Incode. “We are seeing AI-generated agents that convincingly mimic human behavior, using deepfakes and social engineering to attack at a scale and speed no human could match. The industry urgently needs a way to verify and monitor these agents, and we are racing to close that gap before it leads to the next major breach.”

The rise of AI agents represents the largest identity shift since the advent of online authentication. The line between human and machine activity is blurring, and with it, the concept of accountability.

“In an agentic world, security is not only about trusting humans. It’s about trusting the systems acting on their behalf,” said Roman Karachinsky, CPO at Incode. “Agentic Identity allows enterprises to meet the growing consumer demand for agentic use cases and allow agents to use their services without compromising on fraud prevention or compliance. We think this will enable enterprises to lean into the opportunity and accelerate the safe adoption of AI. ”

By introducing accountability, traceability, and control into autonomous systems, Incode is enabling a future where organizations can confidently scale the use of AI agents without losing oversight or exposing themselves to new forms of fraud.