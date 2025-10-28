How to stop third-party risk from becoming your biggest headache

In this Help Net Security video, Robert Kraczek, Global IAM Strategist at One Identity, takes a deep dive into the growing problem of third-party cyber exposure and what it means for enterprise security.

He walks through real-world examples of how partner connections, contractors, and even machine-to-machine identities can expand your attack surface. Kraczek also explores how AI-driven threats are changing the risk landscape and why identity governance and privileged access management are key to staying secure.

Viewers will learn how to apply least privilege, enforce just-in-time access, strengthen authentication, and meet regulatory expectations under frameworks like NIS2 and DORA. It’s a practical look at how to keep third-party access under control.