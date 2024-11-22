Why the NIS2 Directive causes growing pains for businesses

In this Help Net Security video, Dror Liwer, co-founder of Coro, discusses how the EU’s NIS2, its latest security directive for businesses, officially became enforceable recently. This means EU companies face more demanding requirements for internal cyber resilience strategies and practices.

Small businesses will face growing pains around these requirements since those with 50 or more employees and an annual turnover of €10 million are considered “Important or Essential” and must comply.