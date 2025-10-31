The secret to audit success? Think like your auditor

In this Help Net Security video, Doug Kersten, CISO at Appfire, shares practical, experience-driven advice on how CISOs can avoid the most common mistakes when preparing for an audit. He breaks down what often frustrates auditors, why organization and clear communication make such a difference, and how to make your audit process smoother from start to finish.

Kersten also explains how to train your teams so they know exactly what to say, what to avoid, and how to represent their departments effectively. Finally, he discusses the importance of negotiating findings, clarifying misunderstandings, and turning the audit into an opportunity to strengthen both trust and security practices across the organization.