Deepfakes, fraud, and the fight for trust online

In this Help Net Security video, Michael Engle, Chief Strategy Officer at 1Kosmos, explains how deepfakes are changing online identity verification. He describes how fake IDs and synthetic identities are being used for account signups and takeovers.

Engle outlines why humans alone can’t spot fake documents or videos and how technology can help detect them through features like light spectrum analysis and document structure checks. He also discusses cryptographic methods as a future-proof way to confirm authenticity, arguing that digital signatures may soon replace visual proof.

The video covers industry standards such as NIST 800-63-4, emphasizing layered verification using multiple data sources. Engle connects these concepts to real-world breaches, like those targeting casinos and retailers, and stresses that defense requires both smart technology and human review.