DefectDojo unveils Sensei, an AI-powered cybersecurity consultant

DefectDojo has announced DefectDojo Sensei, an AI agent designed to serve as the ultimate cybersecurity consultant. Sensei is the first super-intelligent agent of its kind in cybersecurity, leveraging self-training evolution algorithms to deliver groundbreaking performance while remaining self-contained to eliminate common risks associated with using AI in security.

AI adoption in the cybersecurity industry is on the rise. This summer, ISC2 found 30% of surveyed professionals are using AI tools in their operations, with 42% in early stages of implementation such as testing.

However, products currently on the market primarily rely on third-party services and technology from providers such as OpenAI and Anthropic. If those third parties experience a security breach, an organization using those services is breached by proxy, putting their data at serious risk of exploitation.

DefectDojo built Sensei from the ground up over the course of three years to mitigate this concern, ensuring customers do not have to trust any third party with their security data.

“Sensei is the single most intelligent operator in security, agent or human, and it is only just entering alpha availability. We’ve seen Sensei accurately prioritize risks, offer recommendations to improve a security posture, pick out the best tools for unique security challenges and recommend training to prevent vulnerabilities from ever even being created,” said Greg Anderson, CEO and founder, DefectDojo. “Sensei can transform any security professional into a cybersecurity master within minutes.”

Early customers include companies in the defense and pharmaceutical industries, both of which deal with exceptionally sensitive data on a regular basis. Sensei has not only met, but exceeded their expectations for both efficacy and data security.

Sensei features

Sensei can answer any question about a cybersecurity program managed through DefectDojo. With natural language processing (NLP) capabilities, professionals at any level can draw on Sensei’s deep intelligence to instantly answer questions or prepare reports and recommendations on some of the toughest challenges in cybersecurity.

Sensei’s capabilities include: