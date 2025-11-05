Veeam App for Microsoft Sentinel brings backup intelligence directly into the SOC

Veeam Software launched its new Veeam App for Microsoft Sentinel. The solution provides advanced integration with Veeam Data Platform and empowers organizations to detect, investigate, and respond to cyber threats and backup anomalies, delivering data resilience and operational efficiency across SOC.

As cyberattacks increasingly target backup environments, many SOC teams face a critical visibility gap in their security posture ecosystem, leaving organizations vulnerable to attacks on their last line of defense – their backups. The new Veeam App for Microsoft Sentinel helps close this gap by bringing backup intelligence directly into the SOC, allowing IT and Security teams to collaborate in real-time, detect threats earlier, and respond with speed and coordination.

The Veeam App for Microsoft Sentinel delivers deep integration between Veeam Data Platform and the Microsoft Sentinel platform including a cloud-native SIEM, bringing critical backup, threat, and ransomware intelligence into the heart of security workflows.

Security teams can monitor and investigate Veeam backup events, including adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) detected by Veeam Recon Scanner, alongside other key security signals. With bi-directional automation and flexible connectivity, teams can enrich incidents, trigger restores, and automate recovery actions from directly within Microsoft Sentinel.

“Data resilience is the foundation of modern cybersecurity,” said John Jester, CRO at Veeam. “With our new app for Microsoft Sentinel, data resilience meets security intelligence empowering organizations with instant visibility into backup security events, suspicious activity, and ransomware threats. Veeam continues to empower SOC teams to act decisively, ensuring data remains safe and recoverable no matter what threats and cyber-attacks they face.”

Key features of the new Veeam App for Microsoft Sentinel include:

Actionable security intelligence: Ingests 300+ Veeam backup and security events, including job failures, suspicious activity, ransomware detections, and Recon Scanner findings, mapped to MITRE ATT&CK for rapid, proactive threat detection. This is Veeam’s first SIEM integration to surface adversary TTPs, revealing early indicators of compromise.

Automated response: Built-in playbooks and bi-directional API connectivity allow SOC teams to trigger restores, run malware scans, and launch remediation workflows instantly from within Microsoft Sentinel, streamlining response and reducing manual effort.

Unified visibility: Microsoft Sentinel-native dashboards visualize key backup and security data such as threat detections, restore activity, and job health alongside existing SOC signals. This centralized view enables faster investigations and stronger compliance posture.

Integrated IT and security collaboration: Breaks down silos and streamlines incident response by connecting IT and Security workflows within the SOC, improving collaboration, accelerating investigations, and strengthening ransomware defense.

Veeam integrations into leading security operation tools extend security visibility into backup data, improve threat detection, and automate incident response. Veeam’s commitment to modern protection now extends seamlessly into the Microsoft Sentinel ecosystem, helping organizations defend against cyber threats and ensure data resilience in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

The new Veeam App for Microsoft Sentinel is now available at no additional cost for Veeam Data Platform Advanced and Premium customers via Microsoft Marketplace and Microsoft Sentinel Content Hub.