Veza Access AuthZ automates identity governance

Veza announced Access AuthZ, a new product that automates how organizations grant and revoke access across enterprise systems to address the “last mile” of identity governance.

Built on the power of Veza Access Graph and Access Profiles, Access AuthZ unifies access control and access automation in a simplified way even with organizations relying on existing lifecycle management processes.

Designed for scale and interoperability, it extends provisioning beyond traditional lifecycle management tools to include legacy platforms, homegrown IAM systems, and custom applications through Veza’s Open Authorization API, helping organizations modernize access governance, enforce least privilege access, and accelerate employee access at scale.

According to Gartner, “50% of IGA deployments are in distress” (Avoid These Top 5 Mistakes When Deploying IGA, July 2025), underscoring the urgent need for IGA modernization as enterprises struggle with fragmented workflows, manual processes, and the rapid growth of machine identities, and AI Agent identities.

Veza addresses these challenges with a unified, automation-first approach that reduces the mean time to provision or deprovision access, accelerates service delivery, and strengthens governance at enterprise scale. According to analyst firm ESG, the average time to provision users takes six days–a clear indication that manual identity processes remain a drag on productivity and security.

“Solving the identity problem is a top priority for every organization and InfoSec leaders— and, for good reason,” said Jorel Van Os, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Acrisure. “Traditional identity is fundamentally broken. We think Veza has cracked the code by moving identity beyond the scope of traditional identity access governance solutions that can only see as far as users and groups. By harnessing the power of permissions and entitlements, Veza’s Access Platform has helped transform Acrisure’s IGA needs and identity security use cases into a unified approach that gives us greater visibility, control, and management over access.”

Veza Access AuthZ Automates Real-Time Access Control

Taking advantage of the power of Veza’s Access Graph, Veza Access AuthZ automates user provisioning and deprovisioning across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises applications, systems, and databases, reducing time to provision access and achieving comprehensive least privilege access.

Designed as a single interface to extend last mile provisioning and deprovisioning capabilities to legacy IGA, ITSM, SOAR, and custom applications, Access AuthZ reliably ensures user access is granted and revoked consistently across an extensive range of target applications through extensive support for the SCIM protocol, native integrations, and Veza’s Open Authorization API (OAA) framework.

Lightweight and very simple to implement, Access AuthZ does not require services-heavy deployments, complicated architectures, policies, scripting, or any complexities associated with legacy IGA deployments. Through its single, uniform interface, Access AuthZ can instantly and consistently automate a full range of user access and entitlement management actions (e.g. create user, modify user, add user to group, disable user, etc.) across target applications, systems, databases, and platforms.

Veza accelerates next-gen IGA for the enterprise

Access AuthZ redefines identity governance by delivering continuous, risk-aware automation that replaces static, ticket-based workflows. As the core automation engine within Veza’s unified access platform, Access AuthZ works with Access Reviews, Lifecycle Management, and Access Requests to provide end-to-end control, visibility, and scalability that delivers measurable business impact including:

Faster service delivery : Automation across provisioning, reviews, and requests reduces the time to grant or revoke access to accelerate onboarding, offboarding, and change management.

: Automation across provisioning, reviews, and requests reduces the time to grant or revoke access to accelerate onboarding, offboarding, and change management. Reduced operational overhead : AI-driven workflows, auto-reconciliation, and parallelized processing slashes manual efforts, freeing IT and security teams for higher-value initiatives.

: AI-driven workflows, auto-reconciliation, and parallelized processing slashes manual efforts, freeing IT and security teams for higher-value initiatives. Improved risk posture and compliance : Risk-based Access Reviews, predictive safeguards, and continuous enforcement eliminate access drift and maintain least privilege.

: Risk-based Access Reviews, predictive safeguards, and continuous enforcement eliminate access drift and maintain least privilege. Unified governance across hybrid environments : Access AuthZ and Veza’s Open Authorization API extend automation to legacy IGA systems, cloud, SaaS, and custom apps to create a single control plane for all identities.

: Access AuthZ and Veza’s Open Authorization API extend automation to legacy IGA systems, cloud, SaaS, and custom apps to create a single control plane for all identities. Enhanced user and auditor experience: Integrations with modern collaboration platforms ServiceNow, Jira, Slack, and Microsoft Teams streamline operations and make audits faster and more transparent.

In addition to Access AuthZ, Veza also announces significant enhancements across its IGA portfolio, modernizing how enterprises review, provision, and request access at scale through:

Risk-based access reviews: Advanced risk scoring and access outlier detection using peer group analysis combined with explainable insights improves reviewer decision-making. Automated reconciliation powered by Veza’s Access Graph simplifies remediation and audit reporting, while enhanced multi-level reviews, Access AI-based review explainability and notifications and reminders integrated with modern communication platforms like Slack enhance collaboration and reviewer engagement while driving operational efficiency without resorting to “rubber stamping”.

Lifecycle management: Enables faster, safer, and more flexible provisioning of joiner, mover, and leave workflows at an enterprise scale. Prioritized workflows, enhanced dry run capabilities, and visual design tools speed deployments, while industry-leading safeguards, including versioning and rollback controls as well as predictive safety limits, prevent erroneous changes and helps to ensure policy is working as intended. Expanded support for SCIM, OAuth2, and the OAA Write combined with native application and platform integrations. Also, OAA Write builds on Veza’s comprehensive visibility to automate user provisioning and deprovisioning for non-SCIM, legacy, custom, and homegrown applications.

Access requests: Offers a modern, intuitive Access Catalog experience with support for bulk, JIT, and third-party requests as well as integrations with modern communication platforms, Access Requests is designed for better user engagement and faster, more effortless processing of access requests. Access AI adds natural-language search and peer-based recommendations to help users quickly find and request the appropriate access from the Access Catalog.

“Veza started by giving enterprises comprehensive visibility into every identity, permission, and entitlement for all systems. With Access AuthZ, we’re extending that foundation to full automation to enable organizations to grant and revoke access instantly across any system,” said Tarun Thakur, CEO, Veza. “With Veza, identity and security teams can comprehensively govern every identity—human, machine, or AI—with speed, precision, and confidence, reducing the mean time to provision or deprovision access while proactively closing blind spots before they become security risks.”

Veza expands access AI with natural-language explainability

Additionally, new Access AI capabilities build on this foundation introducing intelligent recommendations and explainable insights into who has access to what and why. These capabilities transform identity governance into an adaptive, self-optimizing system that scales with business growth while improving compliance and security posture.