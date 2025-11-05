VulnRisk: Open-source vulnerability risk assessment platform

VulnRisk is an open-source platform for vulnerability risk assessment. It goes beyond basic CVSS scoring by adding context-aware analysis that reduces noise and highlights what matters. The tool is free to use and designed for local development and testing.

The platform’s scoring engine cuts up to 90 percent of noise by applying contextual factors such as exploit likelihood and asset importance. Every score comes with a full calculation breakdown, so users can see exactly how each risk level is determined. VulnRisk’s transparent methodology makes it easier for teams to trust the results and adjust their security priorities.

From a security standpoint, VulnRisk includes protections against SQL injection and cross-site scripting, enforces headers like CSP and HSTS, and limits requests to prevent abuse. Audit logs track user activity for accountability.

Core functions include vulnerability scanning, AI-based risk scoring, and exportable reports in PDF or Excel format. Its analytics engine uses AI and machine learning to predict risk trends, detect anomalies, and offer practical recommendations.

VulnRisk is available for free on GitHub.

