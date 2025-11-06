Hypori Secure Workspace Ecosystem helps IT teams protect enterprise data

Hypori announced the expansion of its platform with the launch of the Hypori Secure Workspace Ecosystem, a suite of next-generation products designed to give organizations flexibility, scalability, and control over secure mobile access.

The new portfolio introduces Hypori Mobile and the Hypori Lyte product lines, reflecting the company’s continued investment in research and development (R&D) to meet cybersecurity threats and mission demands. This is in addition to the launch of Hypori Secure Messaging.

“Secure mobility shouldn’t force trade-offs between performance, compliance, usability, or budget,” said Eric Wang, SVPof Product and Engineering at Hypori. “With the Hypori Secure Workspace Ecosystem, we’re giving organizations the power to move fast, protect Enterprise data, and adapt to any mission—on any device. By offering both virtual workspaces and lightweight, mission-focused access, we enable IT teams to simplify management, control costs, and deliver users a secure, responsive experience—meeting every operational and budget need without compromise. At the same time, protecting privacy issues that may concern the workforce at large.”

Hypori Mobile: Virtual workspace, re-engineered

Hypori Mobile, the company’s virtual workspace product, has undergone its most significant architectural innovation to date—redefining how virtual devices are delivered, managed, and experienced. By running Android OS natively on dedicated ARM-based cloud instances, Hypori eliminates shared compute environments to deliver a faster, more responsive, and isolated experience for every user.

This re-architected design boosts performance, strengthens security, and streamlines administration—enabling secure mobility at scale. With a modernized data plane and enhanced management flexibility, Hypori Mobile sets a new standard for virtual mobile infrastructure, empowering both end users and IT teams alike.

Additional new capabilities with Hypori Mobile include “App Gallery,” which delivers a Google Play Store-like experience, letting users easily install and remove optional apps on demand; enhanced notifications and expanded support for Gmail, Chat, Calendar, and Meet improves user awareness without compromising device security; as well as faster resume times with hibernation that allows virtual sessions to restore more quickly after idle periods, while also reducing cloud resource consumption.

Hypori Lyte: Lightweight, mission-focused access

For government and enterprise customers who do not require a full virtual device or workspace, Hypori now offers three new lightweight deployment options under the Hypori Lyte family, tailored to specific mission and budget needs:

Lyte for secure messaging : A stand-alone, auditable, and secure messaging app that’s lightweight and simple to deploy.

: A stand-alone, auditable, and secure messaging app that’s lightweight and simple to deploy. Lyte for enterprise browser : Delivers zero trust browsing and privacy-first design, enabling secure web access from any device without local data exposure.

: Delivers zero trust browsing and privacy-first design, enabling secure web access from any device without local data exposure. Lyte for applications: Provides secure access to a single application—such as email, customer relationship management (CRM), or human resource (HR) systems and others—in a compliant environment that protects corporate data without intrusive device management.

“We’ve listened to our customers and understand that not every mission requires a virtual workspace. That’s why we’re expanding our deployment offerings to meet a wider range of secure mobility needs,” said Jared Shepard, CEO at Hypori. “A large Department of War (DoW) customer is currently piloting Hypori Lyte for Secure Messaging technology to deliver a secure, consolidated messaging capability. Hypori was selected as the only solution meeting all DoW security and performance requirements, enabling personnel to communicate quickly and securely without risking data or network integrity.”

Availability

Hypori Mobile and Hypori Lyte for Secure Messaging are now available to all customers. Existing customers using the full virtual workspace—including government organizations operating in IL5 and FedRAMP High environments—have been migrated to Hypori Mobile with no user action required. All data and credentials remain intact, allowing users to pick up right where they left off.

Hypori Lyte for Enterprise Browser and Hypori Lyte for Applications will be available for purchase in early 2026.