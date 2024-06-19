Find out which cybersecurity threats organizations fear the most

This article compiles excerpts from various reports, presenting statistics and insights on cybersecurity threats faced by businesses and individuals alike.

Veeam | 2024 Ransomware Trends Report | June 2024

Ransomware remains an ongoing threat for organizations and is the largest single cause of IT outages and downtime as 41% of data is compromised during a cyberattack.

Alarmingly, 63% of organizations are at risk of reintroducing infections while recovering from ransomware attacks or significant IT disasters.

ConnectWise | The State of SMB Cybersecurity in 2024 | June 2024

The growing wave of cyber incidents is eroding SMBs’ confidence in their ability to protect their businesses with a staggering 78% concerned that a severe cyberattack could drive them out of operation.

56% of SMBs have already faced at least one cyberattack this year, and 89% fear they will be targeted within the next six months.

Entrust | 2024 State of Zero Trust & Encryption Study | May 2024

While 62% of organizations have begun their own zero trust journey, only 48% of US organizations have, raising a concern that Western entities know they have a problem but are unable to adopt zero trust, leaving them vulnerable to cyber threats.

46% of respondents cited hackers exposing sensitive or confidential data as their top security concern, followed by system or process malfunctions and unmanaged certificates.

Proofpoint | 2024 Voice of the CISO | May 2024

In 2024, 70% of CISOs surveyed feel at risk of experiencing a material cyber attack in the next 12 months, compared to 68% in 2023 and 48% in 2022.

54% of CISOs surveyed believe that generative AI poses a security risk to their organization.

CyberArk | 2024 Identity Security Threat Landscape Report | May 2024

93% of respondents expect AI-powered tools to create cyber risk for their organization in the coming year.

Jumio | Jumio 2024 Online Identity Study | May 2024

Nearly 72% of respondents worry on a day-to-day basis about being fooled by a deepfake into handing over sensitive information or money.

Regardless of whether they’ve been a victim of fraud or identity theft, most consumers worry daily about falling victim to data breaches (79%) and account takeover attacks (77%).

Check Point | 2024 Cloud Security Report | May 2024

91% of respondents are alarmed by the surge in more sophisticated cyber threats, including unknown risks and zero-day attacks, which cannot be detected using conventional security tools.

An overwhelming 96% of respondents reported concerns about their ability to effectively manage cloud risks, reflecting a considerable escalation from previous years.

Trellix | Mind of the CISO: Decoding the GenAI Impact | May 2024

97% of respondents are concerned about the shifting regulations over the use of AI, with one of the primary areas of concern being the use of AI to embolden nation-states to plant advanced persistent threats (APTs) within their infrastructure.

Ping Identity | Fighting The Next Major Digital Threat: AI and Identity Fraud Protection Take Priority | May 2024

97% of organizations are experiencing challenges with identity verification, and 52% are very concerned about credential compromise, followed by account takeover (50%).

54% of respondents are very concerned that AI technology will increase identity fraud, and only 52% expressed high confidence in their ability to detect a deepfake of their CEO.

McAfee | McAfee Study | April 2024

66% of people are more concerned about deepfakes than they were a year ago.

72% of American social media users find it challenging to spot artificial intelligence-generated content such as fake news and scams.

Mimecast | 2024 State of Email and Collaboration Security Report | March 2024

8 out of 10 respondents are concerned about new threats posed by AI and 67% say AI-driven attacks will soon become the norm.

70% expect collaboration tools to pose new threats, and 69% believe it is likely that their company will be harmed by a collaboration tool-based attack.

Code42 | Data Exposure Report 2024 | March 2024