MajorKey IDProof+ combats AI-driven fraud

MajorKey Technologies announced IDProof+, a high-assurance identity verification solution leveraging biometric technology. Developed in collaboration with identity verification innovator authID, IDProof+ is designed to help enterprises combat AI-driven fraud and streamline remote workforce onboarding.

Key benefits of IDProof+ include:

Integration with Microsoft Entra

Biometric identity validation at the point of access

Powered by authID’s Proof technology for accuracy

Lightning-fast verification in just 700 ms

Deepfake and synthetic identity prevention

Global coverage, supporting 14,000+ document types

“Identity fraud is evolving faster than most enterprises can react,” said Michael Yario, CEO of MajorKey Technologies. “With IDProof+, we’re not just responding to today’s threats—we’re anticipating tomorrow’s. By uniting biometric precision, sub-second speed, and seamless integration with Microsoft Entra Verified ID with Face Check, we empower our clients to outpace AI-driven fraud and build trust at every digital touchpoint.”

“Our partnership with MajorKey brings biometric identity verification to the forefront of enterprise security,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “Proof’s sub-second speed and precision make it ideal for organizations that need to verify identity instantly and accurately—whether they’re hiring remotely or securing privileged access. Together, we’re empowering enterprises to stay ahead of AI-driven threats and build digital trust with every interaction.”

IDProof+ ensures each identity is matched to a live user, not a synthetic profile or deepfake attempt, delivering high-assurance verification that supports zero-trust access and compliance-sensitive workflows.

Available immediately to Microsoft Entra customers through MajorKey’s services, IDProof+ supports remote hiring, contractor onboarding, and identity workflows requiring regulatory compliance, continuous verification, or elevated assurance.

This launch builds on MajorKey’s deep expertise in identity governance and strategic partnerships across the Microsoft ecosystem, empowering clients to simplify complexity and strengthen digital trust with biometric verification as part of a broader identity strategy.