How to spot and avoid AI-generated scams

As AI technology advances, cybercriminals create more personalized and convincing scams. This includes mimicking voices, deepfake videos, and highly convincing phishing emails that are difficult to spot.

Phishing, deepfakes, and voice cloning are among the most common AI-driven techniques used by cybercriminals.

Phishing: Ivanti’s research shows that attackers use GenAI to craft believable content at scale and low cost, making phishing attacks more effective. They believe that this threat vector will become even more powerful as cybercriminals further personalize their phishing messages based on data found in the public domain.

Deepfakes: Researchers predict that cybercriminals will increasingly use video and audio deepfakes in future cyberattacks. Deepfakes are no longer limited to public figures and celebrities, with corporate leadership teams now becoming prime targets.

Voice cloning: The increasing use of AI tools has made it simpler to manipulate the voices of friends, family members, and other trusted individuals. According to McAfee’s survey, scammers are using AI technology to clone voices, sending fraudulent voicemails or making calls to victims’ contacts while pretending to be in distress.

How to recognize AI-generated scams

Recognizing AI-generated scams has become a very difficult task, but there are some key indicators that can help you spot them.

Language. AI-generated messages often lack a genuine personal tone. Watch out for:

Overly formal or robotic language.

A lack of personal details that someone you know would usually include.

Inconsistencies in how someone typically communicates with you.

Visual and audio indicators. AI-generated images and videos may look convincing, but there are often subtle flaws:

Unnatural eye movements, overly smooth skin, or misaligned facial features.

Lighting inconsistencies or backgrounds that don’t seem right.

AI struggles with hand gestures, so pay close attention to how hands move in videos or how they appear in photos.

Voice cloning and suspicious calls. AI-driven voice cloning technology can accurately mimic voices. If you receive a voice message or call that seems off, here are some potential signs to look out for:

Unusual pacing: Voices may sound too fast or slow, lacking natural pauses.

Lack of emotion: AI voices may sound flat or lack genuine emotion.

Inconsistent voice traits: AI might miss small details like accents or the way someone typically speaks.

Tips to protect against AI-generated scams

Whether it’s an email, phone call, or message on social media, always approach unsolicited contact with caution. If it’s urgent or offers something too good to be true, verify it independently.

Stay informed about the latest trends in AI scams, such as deepfake videos and voice cloning. Knowing the risks allows you to spot suspicious activity more easily.

Use MFA on all important accounts to add an additional layer of protection. Even if scammers manage to trick you with AI-generated content, MFA ensures that they won’t easily gain access without the second verification step.

Use AI-detection tools to identify AI-generated content, whether it’s text, images, or videos. These tools can help you spot suspicious materials online.

Double-check any urgent requests (money, sensitive info, etc.) by contacting the person directly through verified phone numbers or emails. Don’t respond or click links from unsolicited messages.

GenAI has made it easier for cybercriminals to create convincing deepfakes, phishing campaigns, and investment scams, enhancing their efficiency, but the good news is that adversaries’ use of GenAI has not yet matched the hype. By taking swift action, organizations and institutions can implement defenses to mitigate most AI-powered attacks.