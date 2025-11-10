How to adopt AI security tools without losing control

In this Help Net Security video, Josh Harguess, CTO of Fire Mountain Labs, explains how to evaluate, deploy, and govern AI-driven security tools. He talks about the growing role of AI in security operations and the new kinds of risks it brings.

Harguess outlines three key stages for responsible adoption: evaluation, deployment, and governance. He stresses the importance of testing how AI systems fail, ensuring decisions can be inspected and audited, and understanding the supply chain behind every model. During deployment, he recommends keeping humans involved in decisions and watching for model drift.

Finally, he highlights how governance ties everything together through accountability, traceability, and AI-aware incident response. The video offers practical advice for security leaders who want to adopt AI safely while keeping control and transparency at the center of their operations.