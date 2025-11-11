Cybersecurity jobs available right now: November 11, 2025

Academy Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst

Bridewell | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As an Academy Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will manage OpenCTI data, triage and escalate attack surface monitoring alerts, and raise internal alerts for critical cases. You will use Feedly to identify relevant threats, produce reports and advisories, and refine AI rules with keyword and entity lists. You will monitor the CTI mailbox, assign and track planner tasks, and support the creation and delivery of CTI products. You will also assist with data analysis, trend reporting, and commentary for MSR and QSR reports.

CISO

Swyfft | USA | Remote

As a CISO, you will lead Swyfft’s cybersecurity program, ensuring NYDFS compliance. You will manage the third-party service provider security governance program, conduct annual risk assessments, and coordinate penetration testing. You will develop and maintain security policies, incident response, and business continuity plans, and prepare board reports and regulatory certifications.

Corporate Vice President – Data Protection Engineer

New York Life Insurance Company | USA | Hybrid

As a Corporate Vice President – Data Protection Engineer, you will you will lead the enterprise data protection strategy and design solutions across DSPM, DLP, DAM, DAG, encryption, and secrets management. You will implement and integrate controls across cloud and on-prem environments, ensuring compliance and business alignment. You will mentor technical teams, resolve complex challenges, and establish standards that balance strong protection with operational efficiency.

Cybersecurity Expert

Deloitte | Israel | Hybrid

As a Cybersecurity Expert, you will design and implement network security architectures, including NGFW, SWG, CASB, WAF, IDPS, endpoint protection, and DLP solutions. You will apply SecOps practices with SIEM and SOC methodologies, manage incident response, and coordinate threat mitigation. You will implement zero-trust models such as ZTNA, SASE, and SSE, and architect cloud network security controls across AWS, GCP, Azure, and OCI using native and third-party tools.

Cybersecurity Engagement Director (Non-Management)

Boeing | Italy | Remote

As a Cybersecurity Engagement Director (Non-Management), you will manage daily operations to ensure efficient delivery and client satisfaction. You will identify and mitigate risks, ensure compliance, and implement risk management strategies. You will communicate with leadership, internal teams, and clients to align goals and monitor performance metrics to drive continuous improvement.

Cybersecurity Researcher

SLING | Israel | On-site

As a Cybersecurity Researcher, you will research vulnerabilities, frameworks, and ecosystems to identify and analyze attack vectors and exploitation techniques. You will work with engineering teams to design and implement mitigations, stay current with emerging threats and attack trends, and publish research findings to support knowledge sharing.

Cyber Security Engineer

Emerson | Germany | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will analyze security vulnerabilities and assess their impact on products and systems. You will validate security requirements in collaboration with test engineers and maintain cybersecurity infrastructure such as HSM appliances and the vulnerabilities database. You will work with cross-site security teams, including PSIRT, to manage and resolve security incidents. You will provide expert guidance on cybersecurity matters to internal stakeholders and contribute to improving and expanding internal cybersecurity processes.

Cyber Security GRC Analyst

ReadyTech | Australia | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security GRC Analyst, you will manage and improve ReadyTech’s GRC framework aligned with IRAP, SOC 2, and ISO 27001. You will oversee audits, maintain the cyber risk register, and ensure timely remediation. You will also develop and update security policies and procedures to meet compliance standards.

Global Security and Compliance Head

YAGEO Group | Taiwan | On-site

As a Global Security and Compliance Head, you will lead the organization’s global risk management strategy to protect the business while supporting innovation. You will promote a strong security culture across all levels, guide stakeholders with best practices to safeguard intellectual property and ensure compliance, and define and communicate key security metrics aligned with business goals.

Head of Information Security

Action for Children | United Kingdom | Remote

As a Head of Information Security, you will provide strategic leadership to ensure the information security strategy aligns with organisational goals and regulatory requirements. You will lead and manage a team of information security professionals, promoting a culture of security awareness and compliance across the organisation. Your responsibilities include identifying and mitigating threats, managing risks, and applying current technologies to improve departmental effectiveness. You will also oversee penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, incident response, data loss prevention, phishing simulations, and system audits.

Information Security Analyst

GALLO | USA | Hybrid

As an Information Security Analyst, you will investigate incidents, implement corrective actions, and optimize security controls across on-prem and cloud environments. You will lead projects, support operations, and collaborate with stakeholders to ensure resilience and compliance. You will also conduct risk assessments, review test results, and develop security implementation plans.

Information Security Officer

State Street | Ireland | On-site

As an Information Security Officer, you will perform cyber risk assessments at the application, platform, and system levels to identify vulnerabilities and threats. You will design and implement controls to mitigate risks and manage them in line with the organisation’s risk appetite through ongoing engagement with business units. You will collaborate closely with application and platform owners to ensure effective risk management and security alignment.

Information Systems Security Officer

Docebo | Canada | Hybrid

As an Information Systems Security Officer, you will define and maintain the FedRAMP governance model, including roles, responsibilities, and interactions with Sponsors and Authorizing Officials. You will manage and version-control all ATO documentation, including the SSP, SAR, continuous monitoring artifacts, POA&Ms, and related annexes. You will build and operate the continuous monitoring program, defining telemetry, dashboards, vulnerability management, incident reporting, and thresholds.

Information Security Specialist

Unity Infotech | UAE | On-site

As an Information Security Specialist, you will be responsible for overseeing security technologies like Cloud Security, DLP, Kubernetes, API security, SIEM and EDR, and ensuring compliance with standards and policies. Responsibilities include managing incident response, performing risk assessments, and optimizing security tools across cloud and network environments.

Information Security Specialist

ruya | UAE | On-site

As an Information Security Specialist, you will develop, implement, and manage IAM strategies, policies, and solutions such as RBAC, SSO, MFA, and PAM in line with business and regulatory requirements. You will oversee user lifecycle management, including onboarding, access changes, and de-provisioning for employees, contractors, and third parties. You will perform regular access reviews, identity attestations, and segregation of duties analyses to maintain least privilege and compliance.

Junior Information Security Analyst Intern

SOPHiA GENETICS | France | On-site

As a Junior Information Security Analyst Intern, you will esearch and evaluate modern security testing tools and techniques such as Atomic Red Team and AzureHound. You will maintain and integrate SAST and DAST tools into the SDLC. You will review GitLab configurations to strengthen security and code review processes. You will conduct security reviews and analyses of Azure cloud infrastructure and help improve security alerting and monitoring.

Manager, Detection Engineering

Datadog | France | On-site

As a Manager, Detection Engineering, you will lead and develop a team of security practitioners focused on building and improving integrations and detections in Datadog Security products. You will research and test emerging attack and defense techniques in cloud environments and turn those insights into actionable security content. You will guide the design of security integrations across Logs, Cloud SIEM, Cloud Security, and Workflow products.

Manager, Issue Remediation Testing

BMO | Canada | Hybrid

As a Manager, Issue Remediation Testing, you will lead and perform remediation testing to validate the closure of issues across fraud, cybersecurity, and technology domains. You will develop and maintain risk-based test plans aligned with enterprise policies and regulatory standards. You will collect and validate remediation evidence to ensure effective and sustainable issue resolution.

Network & Cybersecurity Engineer

Oversonic | Italy | Hybrid

As a Network & Cybersecurity Engineer, you will manage, configure, and maintain on-premise, edge, and cloud network infrastructure. You will administer and optimize firewalls, load balancers, and VPNs to ensure performance and security. You will monitor network health, troubleshoot connectivity issues, and resolve problems promptly. You will also implement and manage network security policies, procedures, and controls.

Security Operations Analyst

Monument Re Group | Ireland | On-site

As a Security Operations Analyst, you will manage and improve security controls such as SIEM, honeypots, EDR, vulnerability scanners, and email filters. You will monitor, triage, and respond to daily security events and incidents, including phishing attacks. You will work with the external SOC to ensure effective alerting, investigation, and escalation of suspicious activities.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer (P3)

Raytheon | USA | On-site

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer (P3), you will review and resolve Tenable/Nessus findings, assess system vulnerabilities, and verify hardening and patching compliance with current STIGs, SRGs, and checklists. You will manage POA&M activities, support Assessment and Authorization processes, perform software assurance tasks, and provide cybersecurity engineering support throughout system

Senior Cybersecurity Event Triage Analyst

Baker Hughes | India | Hybrid

As a Senior Cybersecurity Event Triage Analyst, you will monitor and analyze cybersecurity events, identify potential incidents and trends, and support incident response through threat data analysis. You will also use threat intelligence to strengthen the organization’s understanding of emerging threats and improve its security posture.

Specialist, Cyber Security

Vestas | Germany | On-site

As a Specialist, Cyber Security, you will review legal and customer documents to identify and extract technical requirements. You will map cybersecurity requirements to a consistent and trusted architecture and collaborate with value chain representatives to ensure alignment across all lifecycle stages, including production, commissioning, and operations. You will implement security controls to protect OT data and infrastructure, support change management to maintain consistent cybersecurity practices, and assist in managing cybersecurity incidents when required.

Third Party Cyber Risk Analyst

Protective Life | USA | Remote

As a Third Party Cyber Risk Analyst, you will conduct and track third-party risk assessments, collecting and reviewing security documentation from vendors. You will manage vendor onboarding and offboarding, apply a shift-left approach to embed security early in the vendor lifecycle, and monitor third-party security reports, controls, and remediation efforts. You will also prepare and maintain reports on vendor risk and compliance status for management.