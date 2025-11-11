Germany takes first step toward quantum-secure national ID cards

Since its introduction in 2010, Germany’s national ID card with its built-in online identification feature has set a high standard for security. The next generation must now withstand potential quantum-computer attacks, covering both hardware and software, as each card will remain valid for ten years.

In recent months, Bundesdruckerei and G+D have built a joint technical foundation for this transformation. Together with the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), they developed a demonstrator using specialized chips produced by semiconductor manufacturer Infineon.

Germany’s transition to quantum-secure ID cards will occur in two stages. First, personal data will be protected from forgery using a quantum-resistant digital signature scheme. The second phase will involve a full transition to quantum-secure technology.

The proof of concept represents one of the world’s first functional implementations of a national ID card that combines classical and post-quantum cryptography, following the latest recommendations for quantum-secure algorithms.

“Bundesdruckerei and G+D are the first in Germany to demonstrate that highly secure, quantum-resistant cryptography, covering both encryption and authentication, can be implemented on ID chips,” said Dr. Kim Nguyen, SVP of Innovation at Bundesdruckerei. “This marks a decisive step toward ensuring the future security of digital identities.”

“The question is no longer whether quantum computers capable of breaking current cryptographic methods will exist, but when this so-called Q-Day will arrive,” said Gabriel von Mitschke-Collande, Member of the Management Board and Group CDO at G+D.

“Companies are already exploring quantum computing in areas such as materials science and pharmaceutical research. We must act now to protect our digital infrastructure. The transition to quantum-resistant encryption is not optional – it’s essential. That’s why we’re proud to have charted a path with Bundesdruckerei that combines the innovative potential of quantum computing with the right security technology,” von Mitschke-Collande added.

While quantum computing has advanced in recent years, scalability has not yet been achieved and remains a major challenge. High-performance, fault-tolerant quantum computers could one day solve certain mathematical problems, such as the computation of discrete logarithms or prime factorizations, much faster than classical computers.

That capability, however, comes with a downside: quantum computers could break established cryptographic systems, specifically key exchange and digital signature schemes. They pose a significant threat to IT systems and data security. Sensitive personal data stored in government ID documents must therefore be protected against potential quantum attacks using post-quantum cryptography. An EU roadmap calls for PQC adoption in critical and high-risk applications by 2030.

“Equipping ID card chips with post-quantum cryptography is essential, as we must assume that by 2030, quantum computers will be capable of breaking today’s cryptographic algorithms,” said Claudia Plattner, President of the BSI. “By then, governments must be ready to issue quantum-secure ID cards. Germany can be proud to take a pioneering role in protecting the future security of sovereign documents.”