The year ahead in cyber: What’s next for cybersecurity in 2026

In this Help Net Security video, Dick O’Brien, Principal Intelligence Analyst at Symantec, outlines the major cyber risks expected in 2026. He explains that attackers are often breaching networks by targeting people instead of exploiting software flaws. The Shiny Hunters’ 2025 attack on Salesforce users is one example, where phishing and fake OAuth apps were used to steal data and demand ransom.

O’Brien also discusses how AI tools could make scams and voice spoofs harder to detect, and how geopolitical tensions may trigger more disruptive cyber operations from Russia and Iran. He warns that agentic AI may lower the skill needed to launch attacks, leading to higher attack volume.

