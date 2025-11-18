Cybersecurity jobs available right now: November 18, 2025

Application Security Engineer

Vim | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As an Application Security Engineer, you will conduct internal penetration testing against Vim’s applications and APIs. Design, build, and implement the Secure SDLC process, integrating security into all stages of the software development lifecycle. Build and automate security testing as part of Vim’s CICD pipeline and cloud environments based on automation workflows leveraging AI.

Cyber Security System Engineer

Triarii Research | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security System Engineer, you will conduct threat and risk analyses, map protection targets, design security architectures, and define controls across system life-cycle stages. You will analyze complex systems and develop cyber and technology security solutions. You will also plan and execute cybersecurity strategies in coordination with clients and regulatory bodies.

Cybersecurity Consultant / vCISO

Strata Information Group | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Consultant / vCISO, you will conduct security, risk, and vulnerability assessments, delivering clear and actionable reports. Develop, refine, and implement security policies, procedures, and strategic roadmaps for clients. Act as a virtual CISO, advising clients on governance, risk management, compliance, and incident response readiness.

Get weekly updates on new cybersecurity job openings. Subscribe here!

Cybersecurity Engineer

Colas Rail Asia | Philippines | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will implement and maintain security measures aligned with IEC 62443, TS 50701, ISO 27005, and ISO 27001. You will support risk assessments and vulnerability analyses for railway systems and produce project deliverables throughout the project lifecycle. You will also assist with incident response planning, monitoring, and mitigation efforts.

Cybersecurity GRC Analyst

Saronic Technologies | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity GRC Analyst, you will assist in maintaining and updating control-framework mappings to ensure proper alignment and traceability. You will gather documentation and conduct initial reviews for Security Impact Analyses of software and hardware changes, identify potential control gaps, and coordinate with control owners. You will also identify and log risks and control deficiencies in the risk register and POA&M, update remediation statuses, and prepare summary reports for the GRC team.

Must read:

How to succeed at cybersecurity job interviews

Ethical Hacker

Bank of America | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As an Ethical Hacker, you will test applications with a range of tools to identify vulnerabilities that could expose the bank to risk. You will monitor existing and emerging security standards and participate in relevant industry groups. You will also provide technical support to clients, management, and staff during risk assessments and the implementation of security controls and solutions.

Information Security Officer

Leidos | Australia | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Officer, you will oversee compliance with Defence security frameworks such as the ISM and DSPF and manage system accreditation processes. You will conduct risk assessments, define mitigation strategies, and maintain security documentation. You will establish and enforce security controls, access management, and data protection measures. You will also lead incident response planning, continuous monitoring, and vulnerability management.

Information Systems Security Officer

Docebo | Canada | Hybrid – No longer accepting applications

As a Information Systems Security Officer, you will define and maintain the FedRAMP governance model and outline roles and responsibilities, including interactions with the Sponsor and Authorizing Official. You will build and operate the continuous monitoring program by defining telemetry needs, dashboards, vulnerability workflows, thresholds, incident inputs, and reporting routines. You will also triage vulnerabilities, manage POA&Ms by tracking owners, timelines, and residual risk, and ensure remediation meets customer and FedRAMP requirements.

Junior Cybersecurity Engineer

Zachary Piper Solutions | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Junior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will deploy and integrate cybersecurity tools and technologies to support real-world mission-critical systems. Troubleshoot and resolve security issues, ensuring compliance with federal security standards and frameworks. Support automation and scripting tasks to enhance security operations and streamline deployments. Assist in designing, implementing, and maintaining security infrastructure for federal SOC and engineering environments.

Manager Cybersecurity

BCG Platinion | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Manager Cybersecurity, you will lead internal and external teams on strategic projects, applying industry and IT expertise to support digital transformation. You will conduct cybersecurity assessments, analyze risks, and define roadmaps based on protection needs. You will also develop cybersecurity strategies, policies, and procedures to safeguard clients’ internal environments.

OT Cyber Security Consultant

Integrity360 | France | Hybrid – View job details

As an OT Cyber Security Consultant, you will help clients secure their information systems by defining objectives, developing action plans, and coordinating technical and organizational measures. You will assess cybersecurity posture against key standards and perform risk analyses. You will also lead or deploy cybersecurity solutions for industrial environments.

Operational Technology Security Expert

Bayer | Italy | On-site – View job details

As an Operational Technology Security Expert, you will drive the lifecycle, development, implementation, and maintenance of information security policies, procedures, and controls in line with Bayer standards and international best practices (e.g. NIST, IEC 62443) and SOPs. Oversee the local cybersecurity risk management process: perform or coordinate risk assessments, define mitigating actions, and ensure timely implementation with Engineering, IT, and Production departments.

Oracle IAM Lead / Solution Architect

VaporVM | UAE | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As an Oracle IAM Lead / Solution Architect, you will design end-to-end IAM solutions leveraging the Oracle IAM stack. Lead the installation, configuration, deployment, and troubleshooting of Oracle IAM components. Ensure solution alignment with organizational security policies and regulatory requirements.

Principal Cyber Security Specialist

Vanquis | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Principal Cyber Security Specialist, you will conduct security assessments of tools and controls, identifying gaps and implementing security enhancements. Engineer and maintain cloud-native security solutions in Azure, AWS and GCP (the latter an advantage but not required), ensuring security, compliance, and scalability. Design, build, and maintain security tooling and integrations that enhance security operations, threat intelligence, and detection capability.

Red Team Operator

Voya Financial | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Red Team Operator, you will serve as offensive tradecraft subject matter expert to internal clients. Assist in the planning and execution of red team operations. Breakdown offensive tactics, techniques, and procedures to assist custom detection development. Interpret raw threat intelligence into actionable procedures. Assist in the development of custom tooling to evade defenses and increase team capabilities. Automate procedures, metric collection, reporting, and other areas to increase efficiency.

Security Architect

Avrioc Technologies | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Security Architect, you will embed DevSecOps practices into CI/CD pipelines, covering IaC scanning, container and Kubernetes security, and serverless hardening. You will conduct threat modeling, risk assessments, and security design reviews for major projects. You will also evaluate and approve the security posture of third-party applications, SaaS platforms, and integrations.

Security Architect

Tenstorrent | USA | Remote – No longer accepting applications

As a Security Architect, you will define and architect secure chip features, collaborating with hardware, software, and systems teams. Develop and apply threat models, identify vulnerabilities, and drive risk mitigation. Implement secure protocols, encryption schemes, and cryptographic primitives. Conduct security reviews, penetration testing, and validation of architectural defenses.

Security Threat Analyst

Airbus Aircraft | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Threat Analyst, you will analyze emerging threats and identify the security skills the company will need. You will represent security in the Community of Practice, support upskilling efforts, and manage the security expert path. You will also define approaches for acquiring future competencies and strengthen intelligence collaboration across divisions.

Senior Application Security Analyst

BBPOS | Hong Kong | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Application Security Analyst, you will conduct vulnerability assessments, threat modeling, and penetration testing of web applications to identify security vulnerabilities and weaknesses. Perform code reviews and analyze application designs to identify and mitigate security risks. Develop and implement secure coding standards and practices for application development.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer

Entain | New Zealand | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, you will lead vulnerability and risk management across systems, software, and third-party integrations. You will automate detection, response, and recovery using scripting and modern security tools such as SIEM, EDR, and SOAR. You will also drive security monitoring and support incident response from triage through containment and recovery.

Senior Cybersecurity Specialist

Air Transat | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Specialist, you will investigate security incidents, recommend or apply remediation actions, assess attack scope and affected systems, and collect data for analysis. Identify infrastructure vulnerabilities using detection systems. Recommend improvements to the company’s cybersecurity posture.

Senior DevSecOps Engineer

ION | Italy | On-site – View job details

As a Senior DevSecOps Engineer, you will work with cloud platform teams to design, develop, and support platforms, services, and application workspaces. You will partner with application teams to build cloud-native solutions and migrate existing applications to the cloud. You will also collaborate closely with internal and external security SMEs to ensure the cloud architecture and operating model meet the highest security standards.

Senior Security Penetration Testing Analyst

Richmond Villages | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Security Penetration Testing Analyst, you will serve as the technical lead for penetration testing activities, overseeing end-to-end assessments and ensuring findings are properly managed and remediated. You will work with internal teams and third-party suppliers to improve testing practices and act as the technical SME, validating methodologies and representing the function in governance forums.

Team Lead Threat Intelligence and Threat Hunting

Deutsche Börse Group | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a Team Lead Threat Intelligence and Threat Hunting, you will develop and implement the global TI strategy for Deutsche Börse Group. You will assess global threat trends and shape long-term TI policies. You will oversee real-time threat detection and response capabilities and conduct regular risk assessments to define countermeasures for emerging cyber and geopolitical threats.

Threat Intelligence Lead

Dunnes Stores | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Threat Intelligence Lead, you will plan and execute vulnerability scanning, reporting, and remediation using risk-based prioritization. You will collect and refine cyber threat intelligence to strengthen SOC monitoring and proactive response. You will manage cloud security posture across multiple environments, ensuring timely identification and remediation of issues.

Vulnerability Management Analyst

Genpact | India | Hybrid – View job details

As a Vulnerability Management Analyst, you will oversee identification, assessment, remediation, and reporting of vulnerabilities across cloud, on-premises, and OT environments. Manage findings from penetration tests and web application assessments. Lead remediation efforts and ensure compliance with industry standards. Develop and maintain vulnerability management policies, procedures, and standards.