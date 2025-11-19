Arctic Wolf expands MDR capabilities with Abnormal AI behavioral email intelligence

Arctic Wolf announced a new integration between the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform and Abnormal AI, expanding detection and response capabilities across one of the most targeted attack surfaces, email. The integration brings Abnormal AI’s behavioral AI detections directly into Arctic Wolf’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, enhancing protection for customers against business email compromise, phishing, malware, and insider account threats.

Customers will benefit from active response and guided remediation from Arctic Wolf’s AI-powered SOC, while gaining unified insight into email-borne threats and the ability to take coordinated response actions such as quarantining malicious messages to reduce dwell time and help stop attacks before they impact the business.

Email is one of the most frequently targeted and most successful vectors for modern cyberattacks. The 2025 Arctic Wolf Threat Report found that Business Email Compromise (BEC) accounted for more than one in four incident response cases, and that phishing was the root cause for nearly 73% of them.

These findings show how attackers exploit human behavior to bypass even the strongest technical controls. By integrating Abnormal AI’s behavioral telemetry from Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace directly into the Aurora Platform, Arctic Wolf offers deeper visibility into email activity, supporting faster, more granular detection-to-response workflows.

“Email continues to be one of the most complex and exploited threat surfaces for organizations worldwide,” said Dan Schiappa, president, Technology and Services, Arctic Wolf. “By integrating Abnormal AI’s behavioral detections into the Aurora Platform, we’re bringing critical new visibility and response capabilities into our AI-powered SOC—helping customers proactively defend against socially engineered attacks and help ensure email threats are contained before they disrupt the business.”

“At Abnormal AI, our mission is to protect humans from cybercrime by using behavioral AI to detect and stop the sophisticated attacks that target people, not just technology,” said Stephanie Goodman, VP, Global Alliances, Abnormal AI. “Partnering with Arctic Wolf extends that protection into the broader security operations ecosystem, allowing joint customers to detect, investigate, and respond to email threats through a unified workflow—powered by AI and human expertise.”