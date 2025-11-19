Sophos adds Intelix threat intelligence to Microsoft Security and 365 Copilot

Sophos announced the general availability of new integrations that connect Sophos Intelix, its cyber threat intelligence repository, with Microsoft Security Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot. Organizations of all sizes now gain real-time access to Sophos threat intelligence within Microsoft’s AI-powered environments, helping them strengthen defenses and respond to threats

Every day, Sophos processes more than 223 terabytes of telemetry in its Sophos Central platform, generating over 34 million detections and automatically blocking more than 11 million threats. This global scale of customer insight continuously informs Sophos product and services and fuels the intelligence within Sophos Intelix, now accessible for free to users of Microsoft Security Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Sophos Intelix for Microsoft Security Copilot

Sophos Intelix provides advanced threat context and enrichment capabilities directly into Microsoft Security Copilot, Microsoft’s generative AI assistant for Security Operation Center (SOC) and IT teams. Security Copilot connects data across Microsoft Defender, Sentinel, Intune, Entra, and Purview, allowing analysts and expert users to query and investigate threats using natural language enriched with Sophos’ insights from protecting more than 600,000 organizations. These teams are often protecting organizations 24/7/365 and require the latest intelligence at their fingertips at all times to protect their organization.

Through this integration, security analysts and IT teams can:

Enrich alerts and triage incidents faster using Sophos Intelix intelligence and services including sandbox detonation and dynamic analysis.

Investigate indicators of compromise (IOCs) with file, URL, and IP reputation lookups.

Access global insights and prevalence data from Sophos X-Ops directly within Security Copilot.

Sophos Intelix for Microsoft 365 Copilot

Sophos Intelix also integrates with Microsoft 365 Copilot, making comprehensive threat intelligence available and accessible for the masses within everyday Microsoft productivity tools such as Teams and Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat.

With Sophos Intelligence in Microsoft 365, IT administrators, risk managers, and business users can:

Query Sophos threat intelligence in natural language directly within Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat and Microsoft Teams.

Check whether links, files, or domains are associated with known malicious activity.

Strengthen cyber awareness and decision-making abilities within productivity tools they’re using daily.

By embedding these capabilities into Microsoft 365 Copilot, Sophos helps organizations of all sizes make faster, better-informed security decisions without leaving their workflow. This integration doubles down on Sophos’ vision to democratize access to advanced cybersecurity insights, giving Microsoft 365 Copilot users the same level of intelligence leveraged by sophisticated SOC teams.

Microsoft Agent 365 Capabilities for Sophos Intelix

Sophos Intelix will also integrate with Microsoft’s growing Copilot and agent ecosystem, extending Sophos intelligence across the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. Powered by Entra-based identity management, this integration enables organizations to bring Sophos Intelix into their agent portfolio with full observability and compliance.

Microsoft Agent 365 serves as the control plane for AI agents, allowing organizations to extend their existing infrastructure, applications, and protections to agents, while using familiar capabilities that have been adapted to agent needs.

Together, these integrations further strengthen Sophos’ commitment to delivering advanced intelligence wherever organizations operate within the Microsoft agent ecosystem.

Powered by deep intelligence

By exposing Sophos Intelix within the Microsoft Copilot ecosystem, Sophos makes threat intelligence universally accessible, helping organizations accelerate analysis, reduce response time, and improve security outcomes.

“The Microsoft Copilot ecosystem is transforming how people interact with technology by bringing natural language interfaces into the core of its Copilot ecosystem,” said Simon Reed, Chief Scientific Research Officer, Sophos.

“The future of SOC productivity is moving beyond the graphical user interfaces we’ve relied on since the 1980s, toward a new paradigm of human–AI collaboration. AI assistants powered by expansive datasets, deep threat intelligence, and advanced systems are fundamentally reshaping how analysts work. By making Sophos threat intelligence available through both Microsoft Security Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot, we’re giving defenders faster, more natural access to insights that help them respond to threats with speed, precision, and confidence,” Reed continued.

“AI is the force multiplier for defenders, and when partners like Sophos bring their agentic innovation into the Microsoft Copilot ecosystem, the impact is exponential. Together, we’re not just building tools—we’re creating a new era of intelligent, collaborative cyber defense,” said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security.