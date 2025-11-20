ID-Pal upgrades ID-Detect, delivering protection against deepfakes and synthetic IDs

ID-Pal has announced a major enhancement to its document-fraud detection feature, ID-Detect, delivering even more powerful defences against AI-generated digital manipulation—one of the fastest-growing threats facing financially regulated enterprises and payments providers.

ID-Pal’s document-fraud detection feature has now been strengthened to safeguard against four distinct categories of presentation attacks, with the fourth and newest category offering advanced detection of digital manipulation:

Screen replay attacks – where stolen images or videos are reused to impersonate real users

– where stolen images or videos are reused to impersonate real users Printed copy attacks – involving forged, photocopied or reprinted identity documents

– involving forged, photocopied or reprinted identity documents Portrait substitution attacks – where the photo on a genuine ID is replaced or swapped

– where the photo on a genuine ID is replaced or swapped AI-driven digital manipulation (enhanced) – including deepfake documents, AI-generated forgeries, synthetic identities and any tampering carried out with editing software

This latest enhancement provides expanded detection of emerging manipulation techniques, enabling businesses to identify tampered, fabricated or synthetically generated documents with greater accuracy and speed.

ID-Detect’s AI-driven document authentication engine identifies evidence of digital manipulation and the indicators of presentation attacks. Its models are trained to detect discrepancies such as pixelation, texture differences, pattern irregularities and other inconsistencies, ensuring screen-based fraud is flagged immediately and removed from the onboarding flow.

When a suspicious document is flagged, ID-Detect “quarantines” it with a reason code, giving compliance teams the insight needed for faster, more confident decision-making. With reduced false positives, smoother onboarding for genuine customers and flexible configuration options, ID-Detect enables enterprises to protect against AI-driven fraud without adding friction for trusted users.

Together, these layers provide a shield against AI-driven document fraud that reduces manual review, minimises business losses and supports frictionless customer experiences. The enhancement arrives as regulators—including FATF and the EBA—call for stronger controls against synthetic IDs, deepfakes and tampered documents.

The payments sector continues to cite financial crime and cybersecurity as its most pressing challenge. A recent report by The Payments Association showed that 72% of respondents identify fraud as their biggest concern, particularly in the face of rapidly evolving AI-enabled threats.

With advanced generative tools now freely available, fraudsters can create sophisticated fake identities that bypass legacy verification systems. These enhancements to ID-Detect allow financial institutions and enterprises to stay ahead of AI-fraud and future-proof their compliance processes.

The effectiveness of ID-Detect is demonstrated by UK car financing platform Finset, which integrated ID-Pal to counter a surge in asset-finance fraud. ID-Detect has caught fraud valued at over £3 million in just two years for Finset, while improving compliance with regulatory requirements and increasing operational efficiency.

“Fraud teams are under huge pressure as AI threats are continuously evolving. This enhancement ensures our customers stay ahead of that curve. ID-Detect now provides some of the most advanced detection capabilities on the market, giving enterprises a powerful defence against AI-generated document fraud,” said Rob Sheehan, Head of Product at ID-Pal.

“ID-Pal was founded to empower businesses with identity verification built with world-class technologies. With AI-driven document fraud the biggest threat our industry has ever faced, it is pivotal that businesses have robust tools to that detect and defeat against fraud at every entry point, while ensuring seamless compliance,” adds Colum Lyons, CEO of ID-Pal.